Mike'l Severe and Adam Carriker on the Reality of Nebraska Football



Adam Carriker and veteran broadcaster Mike'l Severe don't hold back in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. The two have a very spirited discussion about the state of Nebraska football, Matt Rhule's leadership, Dana Holgorsen's offense, and whether the Huskers are actually making the progress fans were promised. With a huge game against Illinois coming up, the frustration surrounding this program is reaching another level.

Mike'l Severe starts by talking about the atmosphere Nebraska wasted on Saturday and the growing frustration among Husker fans. Nebraska had an opportunity to improve to 6-2 and potentially find itself in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Instead, the Huskers lost to Washington and are facing more questions about where this program is headed. Mike'l even brings up the possibility of apathy setting in, which might be worse than fans simply being angry.

One of the biggest topics is the difference between what Nebraska's coaches are saying and what fans are actually seeing on the field. Matt Rhule and his staff have talked about establishing an identity, playing physical football, and building a balanced offense. But where is that identity? Mike'l questions why Nebraska continues throwing the football so much when that wasn't supposed to be the foundation of this team. Adam and Mike'l discuss the explanations coming out of press conferences and why some of them just aren't adding up.

Dana Holgorsen and Anthony Colandrea are right in the middle of the conversation. Colandrea didn't have his best game against Washington, but how much of that falls on the quarterback and how much falls on the coaching staff? Mike'l believes Nebraska's play calling has put Colandrea in some difficult situations. The two discuss Holgorsen's offensive approach, the lack of creativity, and whether Nebraska is asking too much of its quarterback. They also question why certain plays aren't being called and whether the offense is doing enough to help its players succeed.

The wide receivers and offensive line aren't off the hook either. Nebraska needs receivers who can make plays, win 50/50 balls, and help their quarterback when things break down. Carriker and Severe also look at the difference between Nebraska's pass protection and run blocking. While there have been improvements in some areas, the running game continues to raise serious concerns.

On the other side of the ball, Nebraska's defense has shown plenty of positives. With 23 sacks, the defense has made plays and given the Huskers opportunities to win. But those efforts haven't always translated into victories. Adam and Mike'l discuss the physical and mental demands of playing defense, fourth-quarter struggles, and some questionable defensive decisions. They also get into Rob Aurich's comments about a corner blitz and whether the defensive coaching staff made the right call.

Then the conversation turns to Illinois and Bret Bielema. This is a MUST-WIN game for Nebraska, and both teams have plenty at stake. Illinois has struggled defending the pass and getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which could create opportunities for Nebraska's offense. But Illinois will also look to establish its running game and attack Nebraska's 4-2-5 defense.

Adam and Mike'l break down what Nebraska needs to do offensively, why attacking through the air could be the answer, and how much emotion will play into this Friday night Big Ten matchup. Mike'l also gives his prediction, picking Nebraska to beat Illinois 23-20, while admitting his heart might be making that pick more than his head.

The bottom line is simple: Husker fans are tired of hearing about progress. They want to see it. Nebraska needs a big win, Matt Rhule needs his team to respond, and Dana Holgorsen needs to get this offense moving in the right direction.

Is Nebraska football finally going to deliver when it matters most, or will Husker Nation be left asking the same questions again? Adam Carriker and Mike'l Severe tackle it all on this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.

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