Adam Carriker's Preview and Prediction for Nebraska vs. Penn State
Adam Carriker openly debates Nebraska’s odds of beating Penn State on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium why Husker football is a double-digit underdog. Carriker shares unique, inside info on this Big Ten matchup. This is a huge opportunity for Matt Rhule, Emmett Johnson, TJ Lateef and the Huskers! Adam found a huge key for this game. Learn what to expect and why before anyone else!
Hit the play button below, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker does a deep dive into why Nebraska is such a big underdog to Penn State when Michigan State was only a seven-point underdog to the Lions. Both Nebraska and Penn State football are starting freshman, backup quarterbacks, and the Michigan State Spartans are generally considered one of the worst teams in the entire Big Ten Conference.
So why would Nebraska be a bigger underdog? The possibility is this could just be a plain bad matchup for the Cornhuskers. Penn State has an offensive line that was picked by some of the preseason to be the top offensive line in the entire country. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s defensive line has struggled to not get pushed off the ball and maintain gap integrity, especially in the run game. When you look at Penn State, Carriker believes they have the nation's most talented duo of running backs in Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. The Lions' rush offense, which has as high a ceiling as any team in the country, still only ranks ninth in the Big Ten when it comes to running the ball and 64th nationally when it comes to rush yards per game. Nebraska's Blackshirt defense is 90th in the country when it comes to stopping the run.
Nebraska‘s offense is also 91st in the country when it comes to running the ball. That may be different now, though, with TJ Lateef at quarterback for the Huskers. Lateef presents a dual-threat option that Nebraska hasn’t had most of the year. When Penn State played UCLA and lost earlier this year, they really struggled to stop the Bruins' read option and RPO game with their quarterback. Could TJ Lateef present a similar challenge?
Adam gives his four keys to Nebraska winning this game. He also gives his prediction along with a whole lot of interesting things that Husker fans are gonna love and don’t want to miss! Adam talks about how Nebraska will have an advantage on special teams, how Penn State’s pass offense is ranked 112th in the entire country and with Nebraska’s third-ranked pass defense, that might allow defensive coordinator John Butler and head coach Matt Rhule to stack the box to try to stop the Penn State run game.
Penn State is not a team that will beat themselves, however, as they're top 10 in the country when it comes to penalties and penalty yards as well. Nebraska is much more disciplined this year too, as they are top 15 in penalties and top 20 in penalty yards.
Adam does believe this game will be a lot closer than the experts think. Make sure you tune in to hear Carriker’s in-depth analysis, what Nebraska needs to do to win the game and his official prediction.
This is a can't-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
