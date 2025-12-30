Bowl Games Don't Matter Anymore but the Vegas Bowl Matters to Nebraska Football - Here's Why

In the ever-evolving landscape of college football, bowl games once stood as the crowning achievement of a successful season, a reward for hard-fought victories and a chance to shine on a national stage.

But in 2025, with the expanded College Football Playoff (CFP) dominating headlines, the non-playoff bowls feel increasingly irrelevant. Star players opt out to preserve their health for the NFL draft, coaching carousels disrupt team continuity as head coaches bolt for greener pastures, and the transfer portal turns rosters into revolving doors.

Teams like Notre Dame, Iowa State, and Kansas State even declined bowl invitations altogether this year, citing exhaustion, roster concerns, financial burdens, and a lack of incentive in a system where only the CFP truly counts. The long layoff before bowls is also part of the issue, allowing time for players to enter the portal and coaches to jump ship, effectively gutting teams before kickoff.

Despite everything wrong with bowl games in 2025, the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium stands out as a meaningful game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Facing off against the No. 15 Utah Utes (10-2), the 7-5 Huskers aren't just playing for a meaningless trophy—they're battling for momentum, narrative shifts, and the foundation of future success under head coach Matt Rhule. While the bowl system crumbles under modern pressures, this matchup matters for Nebraska and should matter for the best fans in college football. Here's why.

Breaking the Ranked Drought: A Monkey Off Their Back

Nebraska Cornhuskers Nate Gerry celebrates during the final moments of the game against the Oregon Ducks | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Nebraska's struggles against top-tier competition have been a persistent storyline. The Huskers haven't beaten a ranked opponent since September 17, 2016, when they beat No. 22 Oregon 35-32 in Lincoln—a staggering 29-game losing streak that includes all ranked matchups in 2025, with losses to Michigan and USC.

Utah, ranked No. 15 and fresh off a 10-win season, represents a golden opportunity to snap that skid. A victory would silence national critics who question Rhule's ability to beat ranked teams and win in the Big Ten, and could also reshape the narrative around Nebraska as a team on the rise rather than one stuck in mediocrity.

For fans tired of hearing about "close but no cigar" efforts—like the near-upset of Ohio State last season—this win could inject fresh optimism and alter how recruits and media view Nebraska football going into the 2026 season.

Building Program Trajectory: Eight Wins as a Milestone

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In Rhule's third year, Nebraska finished 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten), a step up from recent doldrums but still short of historical standards. An eighth win in the bowl would mark tangible progress, especially after starting 5-1 before stumbling in conference play. This isn't just about padding the record; it's about setting a positive tone heading into 2026.

Athletic director Troy Dannen emphasized the bowl as a chance to regain "lost momentum," highlighting its role in bonding and development. With the Big Ten growing more competitive, crossing the eight-win threshold demonstrates steady improvement under Rhule, who has focused on rebuilding through youth and culture. It's a signal to recruits and donors that Nebraska is trending upward, not stagnant.

Roster Retention: Keeping the Young Core Intact

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska has one of the youngest rosters in the Big Ten, leaning heavily on freshmen and sophomores during this rebuild. A bowl win could be pivotal in retaining that talent in an era where the transfer portal tempts players with immediate opportunities elsewhere. Success breeds loyalty—proving the program can compete and win against strong opponents like Utah might convince key underclassmen to stay put rather than chase NIL deals or starting roles at other schools.

Defensive back Justyn Rhett called the game a "stepping stone" in his journey, underscoring how individual performances in high-stakes settings can solidify commitments. For a staff relying on player development, this retention boost could prevent the talent drain that has plagued Nebraska in past off-seasons.

Audition for the Future: TJ Lateef's Shot at QB1

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With starting quarterback Dylan Raiola entering the transfer portal and eyeing a new school in 2026, the bowl serves as a live audition for true freshman TJ Lateef. In his three starts after Raiola's injury, he has shown flashes of dual-threat potential with pocket poise and mobility.

A strong performance against Utah could cement him as the 2026 starter, reducing Rhule's need to dip into the portal for a veteran signal-caller. Lateef's recovery from the hamstring injury and his ability to lead in a bowl environment will be under the microscope—success here could lock in his role and stabilize the offense for years to come.

Back-to-Back Bowls: Development and Early Enrollee Importance

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Making consecutive bowl appearances for the first time in years is no small feat for Nebraska, especially after a decade of player development issues and missed postseason practices. Extra bowl prep provides 15 additional practices—crucial for integrating early enrollees from the 2026 class and giving young players game reps in low-pressure scenarios.

This continuity helps bridge the gap to spring ball, accelerating growth for a roster that has lacked it in the past. In a conference where depth is crucial, these practices could pay dividends, allowing coaches to evaluate and refine talent ahead of schedule.

Defying the Odds: Winning When They're Not Supposed To

Utah Utes wide receiver Creed Whittemore | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nebraska rarely pulls off upsets as heavy underdogs, but beating Utah, a 14-point favorite with an elite rushing offense, would be huge growth. The Huskers have common opponents like UCLA and Cincinnati, where Utah dominated, adding to the challenge. A victory here would prove Nebraska can punch above its weight, boosting confidence and recruiting appeal for the upcoming portal season and 2027 recruiting class.

In a college football world where bowl games increasingly feel like afterthoughts, Nebraska's Vegas Bowl matchup bucks the trend. It's not about the trophy—it's about progress, potential, and proving doubters wrong.

For Nebraska fans, this isn't just a meaningless bowl game; it's a launching pad into next season.

