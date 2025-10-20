After The Loss To The Gophers, Where Do The Huskers Go?
Push the pause button on any impending coaching move by Matt Rhule.
Why?
Because if the number of sacks your team allows in a game (9) is greater than the points it scores (6), you are in deep do-do.
It would be hard to imagine another program trying to lure Matt Rhule away from Nebraska after Friday night's (24-6) meltdown in Minneapolis.
The last time NU failed to score a touchdown in a game was in 2016 when the Huskers were embarrassed by Ohio State 62-3. In the history of Husker football (over 1,000 games), NU has failed to score a TD 98 times.
So what should Nebraska do in the aftermath of their 24-6 loss to the Gophers Friday?
1.) Keep upgrading the roster and staff if necessary.The O-line was supposed to be a position of strength this year for Nebraska. But Friday night, with the injury to Roco Spindler and the ejection of Elijah Pritchett for targeting, NU was a bit thin on the O-line. NU must find a way to stop Dylan Raiola from being sacked as often as he has been. He is in real danger of sustaining a serious injury.
2,) The B1G is loaded with mobile quarterbacks. TJ Lateef who is Dylan Raiola's backup is an RPO QB. And two players coming to NU in January (Trea Taylor and Dayton Raiola) are both RPO quarterbacks. Look for a change in the offensive schemes in the next few years.
3.) Continue to develop the players still on the roster. Remember, 59% of the offensive players on the two-deep roster are either freshmen or sophomores.On defense, the number drops to 41%
4.) Remember, this is the Big Ten conference. Rhule has yet to fully develop a team that can compete for the upper level of the conference.
5.) Remember, Rome wasn't built in a day.
6.) The Husker rebuild is a 3 or 4 year process.
Next up: Northwestern in Lincoln
Advantage Wildcats:
Offense
Rushing: NW #38 NU #105
Defense:
Rush: NW #11 NU 30
Advantage Huskers:
Offense
Scoring: NW #100 NU #29
Pass: NW #114 NU #18
Total: NW #91 NU #51
Defense
Pass: NW #18 NU #1
Punt Ret: NW #133 NU #19
KO Ret: NW #94 NU #14
T/O Mar: NW #109 NU #42
There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.
Mark Twain
If we look at the stats (sorry Mr. Twain) they can give us at least a starting point on predicting a winner. Northwestern seems to be similar to the Gophers. It will be tough for NU to run on the Wildcats and it will be hard for NW to pass on the Huskers. NU should be able to pass welll. Another edge for NU is in the return game. This game might come down to QB sacks. Nebraska is dead last in the country in the number of sacks allowed. No big surprise there.
Since 1902, the two teams have met 17 times with Nebraska leading the series 10-7. Over the last 6 meetings, the series is tied 3-3. The last time the teams met, the Huskers beat the Wildcats 17-9 in Lincoln.
So tell us, Danny Boy, who do you think is going to win the game?
Look for a low scoring, clock consuming game. NU gets the home court advantage. Nebraska becomes bowl eligible. NU wins 24-21.
You may email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
