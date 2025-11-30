Adam Carriker's Eight Things That Need to Happen With Nebraska Football
This is a longer show, because it’s a loaded show. Adam Carriker cuts loose on what Matt Rhule and Husker football need to change. The only way to get better is to be honest about where you’re falling short. Nebraska. Fans will find this Carriker Chronicles very intriguing. Husker football fans may also want to hear about Emmett Johnson and Dylan Raiola as well.
Hit the play button to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker has several questions about things that are being done within the Nebraska football program at the moment. You can show progress in certain areas, you can show regression in other areas, but it is 1000% fair to start questioning a lot of things that are going on within the Huskers football facility right now.
Nebraska’s record since Matt Rhule signed his extension has been pretty bad, and some of the scores have been lopsided as well. Rhule came in the door wanting to establish a certain kind of football team, and it almost appears Nebraska is the exact opposite style of team that Husker Nation was expecting when Rhule first got to Lincoln.
Adam Carriker sat down and just started to create a list of things that he believes the Nebraska football program needs to change. By the time he is done, keep in mind he did not have a certain number in mind, there were eight things that he had written down that could drastically improve the Nebraska football program if these changes are made.
One of those things is that everything and everyone needs to be evaluated at an in-depth level. It does not matter who your friends are, it does not matter how long you’ve coached with somebody and it does not matter what the name of the family is. It is about what’s best for the Nebraska football program and that needs to be put at the forefront of everything.
A lot of Husker fans feel that this Nebraska football team has become soft. There are multiple postgame press conferences where opposing coaches and players have basically said that Nebraska was soft. Kirk Ferentz did not say that in his press conference, but he said to his team in the locker room after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Black Friday that Iowa was clearly the tougher team. Multiple Minnesota players after playing Nebraska talked about how easy it was to get sacks versus the Huskers. They said it was like playing football with Oprah, you get a sack, you get a sack, you get a sack, everyone gets a sack. And Michigan’s coach, after the Wolverines beat Nebraska Lincoln, commented that even when the score was 17 to 7, Michigan was physically manhandling Nebraska. If you watch the second half of that game and how it played out, he was right.
But a lot more things need to be addressed, including how players are developed, who’s brought in to begin with and how things are done, offensively and defensively. Does everything need to be turned upside down? Adam discusses that as well.
There is one guy in Nebraska’s football building that Carriker wants everybody else to emulate because he clearly understands how to have success, he brings the right energy and Nebraska matters to this guy.
This is a can’t-miss episode of the Carriker of Chronicles! Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw The Bones!
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.