Big Ten Preseason Poll: Nebraska Picked in the Middle; Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon Favorites

The usual favorites are at the top of the Big Ten's preseason poll ahead of the 2025 season. Also, picks for coach, offensive player, and defensive player of the year.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola runs the ball.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola runs the ball. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Expectations for the Nebraska Cornhuskers are smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten Conference.

The 15th annual Cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll has the Huskers picked No. 8 in the league. Just ahead of the Big Red are Michigan (5), Indiana (6), and Iowa (7).

Penn State is the preseason favorite, garnering 11 of the 25 first-place votes. Ohio State is second after picking up 10 first-place votes. Oregon is third with a pair of first-place votes. Illinois rounds out the top four.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton.
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The full preseason ranking is below.

  1. Penn State (11)
  2. Ohio State (10)
  3. Oregon (2)
  4. Illinois
  5. Michigan (1)
  6. Indiana
  7. Iowa
  8. Nebraska
  9. USC
  10. Washington
  11. Minnesota
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Michigan State
  14. Rutgers
  15. UCLA
  16. Maryland
  17. Northwestern
  18. Purdue

Penn State is the fifth different team to be picked as the Big Ten favorite since the poll began, joining Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Ohio State. This is the first time the Buckeyes or Wolverines are not the preseason favorite since 2014.

Cleveland.com also announced preseason coach, defensive player, and offensive player of the year honors.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State's James Franklin edged out Illinois' Bret Bielema by a single vote for preseason Big Ten Coach of the Year. Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Sherrone Moore, and Oregon's Dan Lanning also received votes.

Ohio State's Caleb Downs is the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He received 21 of the 25 first-place votes, running away with the poll. Other players to earn first-place votes include Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara, Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

Ohio State made it a sweep of the player awards with Jeremiah Smith picked as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Smith was awarded 24 first-place votes, with the only other such vote going to Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith makes a catch.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No Huskers received votes for either offensive or defensive player of the year.

Big Ten Media Days kick off this week in Las Vegas. All 18 teams will be featured, beginning Tuesday.

Published
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. 

