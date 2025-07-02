Built for Dylan Raiola: Nebraska Is Ready to Win
Nebraska and second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola are poised for a breakout season under head coach Matt Rhule. Entering his third season with the Huskers, Rhule will look to improve from a 7-6 record and build off a Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College, making it Nebraska’s first bowl win since 2015.
Raiola’s first season with the Huskers had its ups and downs, but Rhule and Nebraska fans believe his flashes of rare arm talent were just a glimpse of what’s to come. The second-year quarterback looks to take a leap this season.
Despite being a freshman, Raiola ranked in the top 15 nationally in completion percentage and top 10 in yards per pass attempt within the conference. Nebraska's revamped offense will look to climb from 10th in total offense in the Big Ten after reinforcing the offensive line and the addition of explosive weapons for Raiola and Rhule’s offense.
Nebraska currently ranks 13th in the transfer portal and 20th in the 2025 recruiting class. Third-year head coach Matt Rhule is eager for his new-look Huskers to play meaningful football. Nebraska fans are counting on Rhule to compete for a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
New Season, New Offense
After finishing in the bottom half of the Big Ten in both passing offense and rushing offense, Rhule will look to turn this offense around with the additions of wide receiver transfers Nyziah Hunter, Dane Key, along with four-star signee Cortez Mills from Homestead, Florida.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will play a vital role in expanding the playbook for Raiola, as the Huskers will need to become more dynamic and versatile if they want to be playing football in late December.
Dane Key, a former Kentucky Wildcat, recorded over 700 receiving yards last season, averaging 15 yards per reception. Key is a physical and explosive wide receiver who led Kentucky in receiving yards, receiving yards per game and receptions per game. His athleticism and ability to win 50/50 balls make him a mismatch for defenders, allowing him to thrive in man-to-man coverage and outside the numbers.
Key’s unique route-running ability makes him a vital piece in this new-look Nebraska offense as Raiola will be able to rely on Key not only on long third downs, but also between the hashes; he excels at creating separation and extending plays after contact.
California transfer and rising sophomore Nyziah Hunter has the ability to impact the game from the slot. His elusiveness and route-running skills make him a versatile weapon for Raiola both in the middle of the field and on the outside.
Nebraska fans should expect Rhule and Holgorsen to utilize Hunter in crucial short-yardage second and third downs, especially in the red zone, where his rare ability to get open in tight spaces sets him apart.
Four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills is a dynamic and physical wide receiver whose ability to create separation forces defenses to double him and drop a safety. His strong first step and physicality allow him to dominate outside the numbers, especially in man coverage.
If Mills and Raiola can build a strong connection early in the season, Mills’ impact on the field can elevate this revamped Nebraska offense. His elite catching ability paired with his threat down the field makes Rhule’s offense a nightmare for opposing secondaries and defensive coordinators.
It’s no secret that this Nebraska team will go as far as Dylan Raiola takes them. With Rhule expanding the playbook and maximizing his talented wide receiver group, Raiola could be primed for a breakout season. Nebraska enters the season not only with a new passing game, but also with additional protection upfront, ensuring a cleaner pocket and more time to throw for the second-year quarterback who looks to put the Huskers back on the map.
