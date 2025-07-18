Built for the Big Ten Stage: What Nebraska Expects from Quarterback Dylan Raiola in Year Two
Dylan Raiola enters the 2025 season as the face of Nebraska football’s revival, and the pressure is mounting.
After a freshman campaign that mixed promise with growing pains, Raiola now stands at the crossroads of expectation and execution. With a revamped offense, rising national attention, and playoff hopes swirling in Lincoln, the sophomore quarterback must prove he’s more than just potential. Raiola’s second season will hinge on his physical traits, developmental trajectory, and the system built around him.
In 2025, Raiola’s growth will be measured not just by mechanics but also by the team's context and shifting expectations in Lincoln. After throwing for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as a freshman, Raiola is expected to clean up his turnover rate and push closer to 20+ touchdowns in his second season with the Cornhuskers.
Raiola completed more than 67% of his passes (275-of-410) last season in 13 games. No freshman in Nebraska history has matched Raiola’s combination of volume and efficiency, leading all first-year quarterbacks in both passing yards and completion rate. With Dana Holgorsen now fully steering the offense, the scheme should better suit Raiola’s strengths—quick reads, vertical shots, and quick tempo. Look for the Buford, Georgia, native to increase his yards per attempt (from 6.9 to closer to 8.0) this season.
Pivotal 2025 Season for Quarterback Dylan Raiola
With the Big Ten deeper than it’s ever been, head coach Matt Rhule has challenged his sophomore signal-caller. For Nebraska to chase a playoff spot, Raiola must take command, sharpen his game, and steer clear of complacency. Husker fans have high expectations for the 2025 season, and many believe Raiola is the key to a potential playoff run.
Watching film from last season, Raiola has the arm talent, pocket poise, and leadership skills to guide the Cornhuskers to a promising season. Raiola’s velocity and deep-ball placement remain elite, but his agility and footwork need improvement. During the offseason, Raiola focused on improving his body composition, which will allow him to be more nimble in the pocket. For Nebraska to ascend, Raiola must eliminate drive-killing mistakes, particularly sacks and ill-advised throws. Raiola’s red-zone execution and poise under pressure remain developmental focal points heading into 2025.
According to USA Today, Raiola ranks No. 17 among all college quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season. Within the Big Ten Conference, Raiola ranks fourth in USA Today’s quarterback list, behind Drew Allar (Penn State), Luke Altmyer (Illinois), and Nico Iamaleava (UCLA). If Raiola can align his physical refinement with sharper decision-making and leadership growth, 2025 won’t just be a breakout—it could be the beginning of a legacy for Nebraska.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.