Nebraska's Dylan Raiola Ranked Third-Best Big Ten Quarterback by USA Today
Nebraska sophomore Dylan Raiola has been ranked the Big Ten’s third-best quarterback by USA Today.
The publication’s reasoning is sound: “There are three reasons why Raiola is set for a sophomore surge,” Paul Myerberg wrote. “The first is the experience gained from an uneven freshman year that skidded to a finish after a very solid start.
“The second is the stronger supporting cast, especially at receiver. And the third is Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, one of the best in the country.”
If Raiola winds up the third-best quarterback in the Big Ten, let us say unequivocally: Nebraska is going to have an outstanding season. Definition of outstanding? Nine wins, for sure.
USA Today rankings (with the date and location of the Nebraska game in parenthesis):
1. Drew Allar, Penn State (Nov. 22, at University Park)
2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
3. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
4. Dante Moore, Oregon
5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
6. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA (Nov. 8 at Los Angeles)
7. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
8. Jayden Maiava, USC (Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium)
9. Bryce Underwood, Michigan (Sept. 20 at Memorial Stadium)
10. Mark Gronowski, Iowa (Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium)
11. Demond Williams Jr., Washington
12. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State (Oct. 4 at Memorial Stadium)
13. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
14. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
15. Preston Stone, Northwestern (Oct. 25 at Memorial Stadium)
16. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota (Oct. 17 at Minneapolis)
17. Ryan Browne, Purdue
Raiola is one of five returning starters in the conference from 2024. The others are: Allar, Altmyer, Chiles and Kaliakmanis.
With relative inexperience at the sport’s most important position, opportunities could exist for the Huskers defense. In 2024, the top four quarterbacks in Big Ten quarterback rating were accomplished players: Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (86.5), Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke (85.7), Ohio State’s Will Howard (83.0) and Allar (81.6).
Raiola had the 10th-best quarterback rating at 62.5.
You never know how much improvement will be shown year to year, but going into the summer, Nebraska has to feel good about having Raiola, with a year in the Huskers system, calling the signals.
