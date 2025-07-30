Cam Lenhardt Talks D-Line Growth, Perfecting His Pass-Rush Move
After the first day of fall camp on Monday, junior defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt met with the media and offered a glimpse into the confidence, chemistry, and leadership forming on Nebraska’s defensive front.
Despite being one of the youngest position groups on the team, Lenhardt expressed full belief in the defensive line’s potential.
“We got a little chip on our shoulder, you know... I got a lot of confidence in our group, and we’re going to go out there and perform,” Lenhardt said.
He also praised young players like Keona Davis and Riley Van Poppel, noting their continued development and emerging leadership roles.
Also, a point of emphasis was new defensive line coach Terry Bradden, who came to Nebraska after spending several seasons as an assistant defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lenhardt had high praise for his new coach, saying, “He’s got a lot of energy... He wants to get to know you on a personal level. He taught Chris Jones, and now he’s bringing that to us.”
Lenhardt also spoke about the evolving culture within the program as it enters year three under Matt Rhule, noting a shift in accountability and leadership.
“Going into this fall camp, it’s more player-led,” Lenhardt said. “A lot of its falling back on the guys and how we’re going to uphold the standards.”
The conversation then shifted toward Lenhardt’s offseason focus. When asked what he’s been working on most, he was direct in his response:
“Finding a pass rush move that I can perfect.”
In the new look defense under first year coordinator John Butler, Lenhardt also noted he "Likes [his] role in it" and that he enjoys the fact that they're building off what they did last year instead of completely revamping the defense schematically.
After a reporter pointed out that Lenhardt was the recipient of the final Blackshirt handed out last season, he was asked how that honor carries over into 2025. His response spoke to a shift in mindset.
“Just being able to be more of a voice to the guys. Being able to step up and take charge, that’s something I took pride in this offseason.”
Lenhardt wrapped up his interview by noting the team’s excitement to be back on the field, saying they were “having a lot of fun” on day one.
While there wasn’t anything earth-shattering revealed during the session, the fact that Lenhardt was chosen to represent the team in front of the media speaks volumes about his growing role. Now entering his third year in the program, he’s viewed as both a vocal and on-field leader, a presence Nebraska will lean on heavily in 2025.
If the Huskers are to reach their defensive ceiling this fall, Lenhardt’s growth and consistency off the edge will be a major part of it. And judging by his demeanor on Monday, he’s embracing that challenge.
You can watch Lenhardt's full media appearance below.
