Nebraska Tracking Transfer Portal Talent With Top-20 Safety on the Radar
Nebraska has entered the conversation for one of the most coveted defensive backs in the transfer portal, Slippery Rock safety Kanye Thompson.
Ranked No. 20 nationally and the No. 2 safety available by On3, Thompson’s blend of range, physicality, and proven production has drawn widespread interest from Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC programs. As the Huskers look to bolster their secondary with immediate-impact talent, Thompson’s profile makes him a compelling target in a competitive portal race.
As a transfer prospect, he carries a 247Sports Transfer Ranking of 86, placing him No. 25 overall among available players and No. 25 at the cornerback position. This rating underscores his potential to make an immediate impact in the secondary for whichever program secures his commitment.
Throughout his career at Slippery Rock, Thompson made impact plays at safety and as a kick returner. As a returner, he logged 12 kick returns for 145 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt and breaking off returns of 30-plus yards against Indiana (PA), Gannon, and Kutztown. His impact wasn’t limited to special teams. He added 10 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss against Clarion, while recording pass break-ups in three consecutive games versus Seton Hill, Bloomsburg, and New Haven.
After redshirting in 2022 and not appearing in a game during the 2023 season, his contributions during the 2024 season highlight both versatility and playmaking ability.
In 2025, Thompson proved to be a consistent playmaker across the schedule, finishing with 60 total tackles, including 38 solo stops and 22 assists. He registered 5.5 tackles for loss for 23 yards and added 3.0 sacks for 18 yards, showing his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield. Thompson forced four fumbles and broke up 10 passes, with standout performances such as seven tackles and a forced fumble against Franklin Pierce, 10 tackles versus Shepherd, and multiple pass break-ups against Shippensburg, California (PA), and Indiana (PA).
His production highlighted both versatility and impact, making him one of the more reliable defensive presences on the field throughout the season.
Thompson’s potential impact at Nebraska begins with his elite speed, the kind that earned him All-America honors in the 100 meters and a school-record 4x100 relay. That track-tested burst and recovery ability would immediately raise the athletic ceiling of the Huskers’ secondary, helping erase coverage mistakes and giving them a weapon against Big Ten receivers who thrive on separation.
His disruptive presence at the line of scrimmage, physicality in run support, and coverage ability align perfectly with Matt Rhule’s emphasis on multi-phase contributors, making Thompson a natural fit for Nebraska’s defensive identity.
Thompson’s value to Nebraska extends beyond his defensive production. His knack for creating turnovers, with four forced fumbles and double-digit pass breakups, fits perfectly with the Huskers’ emphasis on ball disruption as a defensive identity.
He also brings special teams upside, having averaged over 12 yards per return earlier in his career, giving Nebraska a chance to leverage his elite speed in the return game. Just as importantly, Thompson would add immediate depth and competition to a secondary in need of proven playmakers, with the versatility to line up at corner, safety, or contribute on special teams depending on roster needs.
Thompson offers Nebraska a rare combination of elite speed, defensive disruption, and special teams versatility. He’s the type of portal addition who can contribute right away while raising the overall athletic profile of the roster, exactly the kind of impact piece Nebraska is targeting to close the gap in the Big Ten.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.