Nebraska’s 2027 QB Commit Climbs to No. 2 in Rivals Rankings

Nebraska’s 2027 quarterback picture just gained even more clarity and excitement. With Trae Taylor surging to No. 2 in the latest Rivals rankings, the Huskers now hold a commitment from one of the most polished, high-upside passers in the entire class. His rise reflects both his rapid on‑field development and the growing national buzz around his ceiling, positioning Taylor as a potential cornerstone for what Matt Rhule aims to build in Lincoln.

Taylor enters Nebraska’s future quarterback room sitting behind four‑star Kavian Bryant, the highly regarded passer who committed to Texas Tech and helped set the early tone for the 2027 cycle. Bryant’s presence in the rankings gives Taylor a clear benchmark, not a roadblock, but a measuring stick that highlights just how quickly his own stock has risen.

While Bryant has already earned national attention, Taylor’s surge to No. 2 in the Rivals rankings positions him as one of the fastest‑ascending quarterbacks in the class, creating a compelling contrast between two elite prospects on different trajectories. Rather than being overshadowed, Taylor’s climb underscores his ability to close gaps, elevate his profile, and prove he belongs among the very best in the country.

The 6‑foot‑3, 186‑pound quarterback from Omaha, Nebraska, has quickly positioned himself among the nation’s elite, earning a strong 93 rating from 247Sports. Ranked No. 36 nationally, the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the top overall player in Nebraska (No. 1), he brings a blend of size, polish, and long‑term upside that makes him one of the most coveted young passers in the Midwest.

Top committed QBs early in the 2027 class🎯



Read: https://t.co/SzSwEAFjxF pic.twitter.com/YF57JYibYx — Rivals (@Rivals) February 9, 2026

While at Carmel Catholic, he delivered one of the most explosive junior-year performances in the country. Across 11 games, he completed 205 of 251 passes for 3,571 yards while posting an elite 81.7 completion rate and a staggering 17.4 yards per attempt. He averaged 324.6 passing yards per game, threw 38 touchdowns against just three interceptions, and added a long strike of 65 yards, all while maintaining a 156.8 quarterback rating. It was a dominant, hyper-efficient campaign that showcased his accuracy, arm talent, and command of the offense at a varsity level.

He was just as dangerous on the ground as he was through the air. In 11 games, he turned 77 carries into 633 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 8.2 yards per attempt and 57.5 yards per game. He ripped off a long run of 34 yards, posted one 100‑yard rushing performance, and found the end zone 12 times, giving his offense a true dual‑threat dimension every week.

Taylor’s breakout season earned him one of the league’s top honors, as he was named the ESCC/CCL White Division Offensive Player of the Year. The recognition reflected just how dominant and efficient he was week after week, carving up defenses through the air, punishing them on the ground, and elevating Carmel Catholic’s offense with his command, accuracy, and playmaking instincts. His production, poise, and ability to take over games made him the clear choice for the award and solidified his status as one of the Midwest’s most dynamic young quarterbacks.

Taylor profiles as a poised quarterback with the traits to become a trusted facilitator at the Power Four level. His tape shows a passer who distributes at a high level even when the pocket compresses, operating best within structure where his clean footwork and sturdy base allow him to attack intermediate and deep windows with confidence. He’s also capable of creating when needed, using subtle movement and pocket feel to extend plays without drifting into chaos.

With continued development, he projects as a high‑caliber distributor who can diagnose trouble quickly and feed his playmakers at the next level. He can shine at Nebraska by stepping into a system that rewards exactly the traits he already shows on tape (poise, processing, and the ability to distribute with precision).

In Matt Rhule’s offense, which leans on timing, structure, and getting the ball to playmakers in space, his clean footwork, strong base, and ability to attack the intermediate levels immediately translate. His knack for staying calm when the pocket tightens gives him a real chance to operate like a veteran early, keeping the offense on schedule and avoiding negative plays. Add in his dual‑threat ability, and he becomes even more dangerous in Nebraska’s RPO and play‑action concepts, where his decision‑making and mobility can stress defenses horizontally and vertically.

As he continues to grow physically and refine his mechanics, he projects as the type of quarterback who can elevate the players around him, run the offense with maturity, and give Nebraska a steady, high‑ceiling presence under center for years to come.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.