Carriker Chronicles: Huskers Ranked, Dylan Raiola Meeting Expectations and Tony White's Blackshirts
Connor Hayden of Corn Crazed joins Adam Carriker on the show
In this story:
Connor Hayden of Corn Crazed joins the Carriker Chronicles for the first time. Connor & Adam discuss Joel Klatt ranking the Huskers 22nd is his post-spring top 25 and what Nebraska will have to do to finish the season ranked. Next, Dylan Raiola can be a top five quarterback in the Big Ten, but what do the Huskers actually need from Dylan to succeed? Also, Tony White's goal is for the Blackshirts to be the top defense in the country; Adam and Connor debate that. Lastly, Connor helped Floyd Mayweather in a unique way, Jerry Rice left Connor a voicemail during halftime of one of his high school games and Connor shares a surprise Barry Switzer story! Watch the show below.
Published