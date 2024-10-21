Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule & Nebraska Need to Figure Out Who They Are
Adam has questions after the Huskers' blowout loss to Indiana
In this story:
"I don't know who Nebraska is on offense. I'm not sure who they are as a program at the moment. I know who they want to be. But are we a run team, ARE WE A PASS TEAM?! Even when we run the football, I'm not even sure what type of a run team we are!" Adam Carriker breaks down the X's & O's of offensive play design and play calling. He analyzes what the Huskers have looked like & how to defend these same plays.
