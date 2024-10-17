Joel Klatt: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Needs an 'Outside Threat'
Nebraska football's offensive playmakers may have more juice coming into Saturday's matchup at Indiana.
During his show on Thursday morning, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt spoke about the Huskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola and his assessment of the freshman so far this season. On his self-named podcast, Klatt praised Raiola's ability to improve Nebraska's offense from a season ago.
"The biggest improvement, however, for Nebraska is certainly on the offensive side and it certainly lies in the hands of their quarterback - true freshman Dylan Raiola," Klatt said on the "Joel Klatt Show." "This guy is incredibly talented. I'm telling you. I knew he was just from watching games, but then you go and you watch the tape. He jumps off the tape."
Klatt continued his thoughts on Nebraska's improved offense, but was hesitant to heap more praise on to the Big Red. The "Big Noon Kickoff" guest and color analyst for FOX's premier college football time slot instead spoke on the lack of talented receivers for Raiola to compete with.
"They've got a couple of guys they can throw to, but nothing that jumps, or pops, or scares you as a defense. I think that's really the only thing that's really holding back this offense," Klatt said.
The Huskers are on pace to have two receivers outperform last year's top receiving target, Billy Kemp. Kemp finished his 2023 campaign with 35 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown, followed by tight end Thomas Fidone with 25 catches for 260 receiving yards and four scores. The pair wrapped last year's stats playing in 11 of 12 games for Kemp, and all of the 2023 season for Fidone.
Transfers Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor have participated in each of the first six games this year for the Huskers, nabbing 21 and 17 passes, respectively. Banks has earned 283 receiving yards with two touchdowns, while Neyor leads the team with 291 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Jacory Barney Jr. has been in the mix with 19 receptions for 149 yards while adding in seven carries for 104 yards and two scores.
Although the receiving and passing stats are much improved from a season ago, Nebraska is still in the middle of the pack nationally on offense. The Big Red average just under 27 points per game to rank No. 61, while the passing game ranks No. 53 in passing yards per game (234.8). The Huskers only threw for 1,631 passing yards in 12 games a season ago, while Raiola himself has thrown for 1,358 yards and has a completion rate of nearly 67%.
Klatt did share some compliments to the Husker offense in his closing thoughts on the Big Red.
"Isaiah Neyor is a pretty good player on the outside. They've got decent players on the outside - but not a real threat. If Raiola ever got a threat, this Nebraska team would be incredible," Klatt said.
The college football analyst continued, adding that Banks, Neyor, and the rest of the receiving corp was "serviceable" and that Raiola's talent with his deep-throws and accuracy makes Nebraska "dangerous enough." Klatt finalized his point by saying that the freshman quarterback's ability to avoid turnovers has been the key reason the Huskers are 5-1.
Klatt will be in attendance on Saturday in Bloomington to call the Nebraska and Indiana contest for FOX, and will also appear on the pregame coverage of "Big Noon Kickoff." Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CDT.
