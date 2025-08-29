Celebrities Watch Nebraska, Cincinnati in Kansas City Classic
Nebraska's game in Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night was quite the spectacle to behold.
The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls since 2020, played host to the season opener for the Huskers as they took on Cincinnati in front of a packed house. The sea of red that filled the stands made it look like a regular Chiefs home game.
A Star-Studded Affair
It was not just the Husker and Bearcats fans that showed up on Thursday night. There were several familiar faces in the crowd to watch the long-awaited matchup. Several players from the Chiefs were on hand as they took in the atmosphere for the neutral-site showdown.
Among the Chiefs players in attendance was superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cheering on his friend and protégée Dylan Raiola.
It has been a well-known fact that Raiola looks up to Mahomes and relishes the opportunity to train with him in the offseason. Mahomes has been a valuable mentor for Raiola as he continues to navigate the early part of his football career. They have been seen together on a few different occasions, including in the Chiefs' locker room after the AFC Championship earlier this year.
Mahomes was not the only Chiefs player in attendance on Thursday night. He was joined by several teammates, including George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, and Trey Smith.
Perhaps even more notable than the presence of Mahomes was the appearance of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The power couple set the internet on fire with the announcement of their engagement earlier in the week and made their first public appearance since that announcement at the game on Thursday.
Unlike Mahomes, Kelce was not cheering for Nebraska. He was there supporting his alma mater, Cincinnati, where he played from 2008-12. The future Hall of Famer grew up in Ohio and played for the Bearcats alongside his brother Jason.
A Special Night in Kansas City
The atmosphere on display for this game rivaled that of the home crowds that the Huskers play in front of at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It had a different feeling than most neutral-site season-opening games.
The Huskers already had a unique opportunity, by playing on a Thursday night, to have more eyes on them than they usually would for a season opener. When you combine the fact that it was in Arrowhead Stadium, along with the presence of so many high-profile celebrities, it created a memorable experience for Husker fans who traveled to the game and for those who watched from home.
For at least one night, Nebraska was at the center of attention in the football world.
