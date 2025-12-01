Offensive PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 40–16 Loss to Iowa
While the TJ Lateef era of Husker football began with a hot start in Pasadena just three weeks ago, as it stands on Nov. 30, Nebraska's loss at home against Iowa served as a sobering reminder of how far this team still has to go before contending for something meaningful.
Friday’s matchup with the Hawkeyes wasn't just another game; it was a chance to reclaim momentum, steady the conversation around Matt Rhule’s future, and close the year with proof the program is trending upward. Instead, against the nation’s 120th-ranked offense, the Huskers couldn’t keep the rivalry competitive inside Memorial Stadium.
The loss marked Nebraska’s ninth in the last ten meetings and dropped the Huskers to 7–5 (4–5 Big Ten) after a once-promising 5–1 start. Another November slide has raised familiar questions about the long-term direction of the program. Those discussions can wait, though. For now, here’s a full breakdown of the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player who saw the field in the loss to Iowa.
1. Quarterback Grades
For most of the season, the focus surrounding Nebraska’s offense centered on whether the line could protect the quarterback. But over the past few weeks, a bigger concern has emerged: the passing game itself. In his third career start, and first in Memorial Stadium, Lateef looked as unsettled as he has all year, finishing the day completing just 38% of his throws.
Despite facing pressure on only seven of his 25 dropbacks, the only consistency he showed was a struggle to find rhythm or accuracy. His average depth of target spiked from 8.7 to 12.4 yards, which inherently lowers completion percentage, but the freshman failed to connect on any of his nine attempts beyond 10 yards.
Against an Iowa defense playing with a lead for nearly the entire afternoon, Nebraska’s best chance at a comeback required hitting vertical shots. Instead, overthrows, missed opportunities, and lost 50/50 battles stalled any chance Nebraska had at winning the game. The Huskers needed explosive plays to stay alive, and they never materialized, reflecting in a final score that showed a team unable to match the moment.
2. Running Back Grades
If Friday was the final chapter of Emmett Johnson’s Nebraska career, he made sure it was unforgettable. The junior touched the ball 31 times and produced 239 yards, a new single-game rushing best, carrying an offense that otherwise never found its footing. His 7.7 yards per touch were the only consistent spark the Huskers had, and even that wasn’t enough to tilt the outcome.
Johnson’s season-long body of work only reinforces how valuable he was. He closed the regular season with 1,821 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns, and lost just one fumble across 251 carries, a level of durability and reliability Nebraska hasn’t seen in years.
Husker fans haven’t witnessed a back control games with this kind of force in a long time. If Friday was indeed his farewell in Memorial Stadium, it may be years before the program sees another runner like him. Whether he returns in 2026 or moves on, Johnson’s 2025 campaign stands as one of the most dominant by a Nebraska running back in recent memory.
3. Wideout Grades
What began the season as one of the Big Ten’s most promising pass-catching units ended the year being thoroughly outplayed by their Hawkeye counterparts. To put it plainly: Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme, who entered the day with just 197 receiving yards all season, gained more on one catch than Dane Key, Nyziah Hunter, and Jacory Barney combined.
That stat alone paints the picture, but it’s also important to acknowledge the context. Nebraska closed the year with a true freshman backup quarterback, and that reality affected everything. Still, averaging under 84 yards per game from your top three receivers simply isn’t a formula that wins in the Big Ten, especially not against competent defenses.
On Friday, Emmett Johnson led Nebraska in receiving. That was a storyline worth celebrating against UCLA when he went for 103 yards. But when “leading the team” meant 22 yards against Iowa, it exposed a bigger problem. Yes, balls were repeatedly off target. But there were also multiple moments where Nebraska’s wideouts, players with the talent and significant NIL investment to make those plays, failed to secure catchable passes. Whether it’s effort, execution, timing, or a blend of all three, 2025 becomes yet another year where the skill on paper never translated into consistent production.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
In offenses leaning on a backup quarterback, tight ends often become a natural safety valve. For Nebraska, under Lateef, the opposite happened. The position all but disappeared from the passing game down the stretch.
Why that happened is anyone’s guess, and without being Dana Holgorsen himself, I can’t fully diagnose it. But the results were obvious: for the third straight week, Husker tight ends were essentially non-factors. Luke Lindenmeyer hauled in his first two receptions since the USC game on Friday, and across Lateef’s three starts, Nebraska tight ends combined for just three catches and 28 total yards.
5. Offensive Line Grades
After surrendering nine sacks in the 24–6 loss to Minnesota, Nebraska’s offensive line quietly stabilized over the final month of the season. The Huskers allowed just four sacks across the last five games. a combination of improved protection and Lateef’s mobility, helping limit negative plays. And while the offense as a whole sputtered, dropping from 24.3 points per game under Dylan Raiola to 18 under Lateef against Power Four opponents, the line’s progress was one of the few encouraging trends.
Nebraska finished the regular season having allowed 30 sacks in 12 games. The number still isn’t where it needs to be, and changes may ultimately come. Whether Donovan Raiola is retained is a decision Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen will have to weigh, but there’s little doubt the unit played its best football late in the year.
Moral victories are tough to lean on after a game like Friday’s, but for as much criticism as this group absorbed throughout the fall, ignoring their improvement down the stretch would be just as dishonest. In a season short on silver linings, the offensive line at least found a little momentum heading into 2026.
