Charting the Defenses Huskers’ Dylan Raiola Defeated (and Lost to) in 2024
Dylan Raiola started all 13 games for Nebraska in 2024, winning seven games and losing six.
What Raiola didn’t have among those seven wins was that one signature win. That stand-up-and-take-notice win, a win that was unexpected over a highly regarded — and possibly ranked — team.
You could argue two of Nebraska’s biggest wins in 2024 were over Colorado and Wisconsin. Excellent wins for Raiola and the Huskers, but not blockbuster ones.
Despite mountains of publicity and hype all season, Colorado lost at Nebraska on Sept. 7, 28-10. The Buffaloes rebounded and finished 9-4. It was Colorado’s third winning season since 2005, and one of them was the Covid year of 2020.
Wisconsin was 5-5 on Nov. 23 in Lincoln, still hoping to become bowl eligible. The Huskers won, 44-25. Then, a loss in the season finale to Minnesota dropped the Badgers to 5-7, for Wisconsin’s first losing season since 2001.
Raiola and Nebraska victories in 2024
We took a look at which teams Raiola defeated in 2024 and their overall team defense. (The defensive ratings and stats were based on end of the season stats.) The best defense Raiola defeated was Wisconsin, which ranked 41st in total defense.
The Badgers also had the highest ranking in passing yards allowed at 14th. Raiola shredded the Badgers, completing 28-of-38 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.
Here are the teams Raiola defeated and their total defense ranking and passing yards allowed ranking (with score in parentheses).
Wisconsin (44-25; Raiola: 28-of-38, 293 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)
* 41st in total defense
* 14th in passing yards allowed
Colorado (28-10; Raiola: 23-of-30, 185 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)
* 50th in total defense
* 40th in passing yards allowed
Boston College (20-15; Raiola: 22-of-30, 224 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)
* 55th in total defense
* 109th in passing yards allowed
Rutgers (14-7; Raiola: 13-of-27, 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
* 95th in total defense
* 87th in passing yards allowed
Northern Iowa (34-3; Raiola: 17-of-23, 247 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
* 96th in FCS total defense
* 120th in passing yards allowed
UTEP (40-7; Raiola: 19-of-27, 238 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT)
* 99th total defense
* 75th in passing yards allowed
Purdue (28-10; Raiola: 17-of-27, 257 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)
* 123rd in total defense
* 116th in passing yards allowed
For the season, Nebraska was 65th in passing yards gained.
Charting the Huskers’ losses
Four of Nebraska’s six losses in 2024 were to top 39 defenses.
Ohio State (21-17; Raiola: 21-of-32, 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
* 1st in total defense
* 3rd in passing yards allowed
Indiana (56-7; Raiola: 28-of-44, 234 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INT)
* 2nd in total defense
* 10th in passing yards allowed
Iowa (13-10; Raiola: 22-of-32, 190 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT)
* 20th in total defense
* 42nd in passing yards allowed
UCLA (27-20; Raiola: 14-of-27, 177 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)
* 39th in total defense
* 107th in passing yards allowed
Illinois (31-24; Raiola: 24-of-35, 297 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
* 68th in total defense
* 78th in passing yards allowed
USC (28-20; Raiola: 27-of-38, 191 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT)
* 77th in total defense
* 98th in passing yards allowed
The conclusion is Raiola and the Huskers struggled against top-flight defenses. Other teams and other quarterbacks did, as well. Six of Nebraska’s wins were against defenses ranked 50th or worse.
Looking at Huskers’ 2025 schedule
Here is the Huskers’ 2025 schedule, the opponents’ 2024 total defense ranking and passing yards allowed ranking. Six of the 12 opponents had total defense rankings in the top 39 in 2024.
Cincinnati (Aug. 28)
* 85th in total defense
* 73rd in passing yards allowed
Akron (Sept. 6)
* 108th in total defense
* 88th in passing yards allowed
Houston Christian (Sept. 13)
*111th in FCS total defense
* 91st in passing yards allowed
Michigan (Sept. 20)
* 10th in total defense
* 63rd in passing yards allowed
Michigan State (Oct. 4)
* 34th in total defense
* 46th in passing yards allowed
Maryland (Oct. 11)
* 80th in total defense
* 105th in passing yards allowed
Minnesota (Oct. 17)
* 5th in total defense
* 10th in passing yards allowed
Northwestern (Oct. 25)
* 56th in total defense
* 89th in passing yards allowed
USC (Nov. 1)
* 77th in total defense
* 98th in passing yards allowed
UCLA (Nov. 8)
* 39th in total defense
* 107th in passing yards allowed
Penn State (Nov. 22)
* 7th in total defense
* 31st in passing yards allowed
Iowa (Nov. 28)
* 20th in total defense
* 42nd in passing yards allowed
Year to year, teams’ defenses get better or get worse. In July, you don’t know what you’re going to get in September.
We do know this: For the kind of success the Huskers expect in 2025, they will need to land a signature victory, or two. And that means beating a quality defense along the way. Or two.
