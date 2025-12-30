Dana Holgorsen on Bowl Prep, Youth, and What Comes Next for Nebraska at Quarterback

The transfer portal news is hard to ignore, but Dana Holgorsen is getting his guys ready to end the year victorious.

In a landscape full of opt-outs, injuries, and intentions to find a new home, Nebraska's offense will look drastically different from what it did in Lincoln just over four weeks ago. But with ample time to prepare, new coaches brought into the mix, and one of the youngest rosters at the power four level in need of time to develop, the Huskers' offensive coordinator is doing just that.

While the challenges are easier said than done, at least in terms of overcoming them, Holgorsen's final media availability prior to Nebraska's last game of the 2025 season was showered with optimism and direction. Sure, we're yet to see it on the field, but if words can make you believe, his time at the mic will do just that.

Dana Holgorsen noted Quinn Clark as one of several players who spent the regular season in a reserve role. Fans should expect to see on the field tomorrow afternoon. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Young Offensive Players Earning Their Stripes

Nebraska enters its New Year's Eve contest with the No. 15 Utah Utes, having the challenge of replacing its starting quarterback, running back, and right guard. But by the time the game comes to an end, they will also need to replace a starting wide receiver, left guard, and right tackle. With the context set in place, I point that out to say, the Huskers will have some serious offensive shake-up between tomorrow afternoon and their 2026 season opener in September.

But to Holgorsen's point, there are plenty of players on the current roster who have shown flashes of an ability to fill in. Between the month of December, when those players have used to develop, and the nine-month gap between their next game, the younger Huskers on the offensive side will have ample time to adjust. However, there are several players Nebraska's offensive coordinator chose to point out as players who are taking that step faster than others.

"Keelin [Smith], Quinn [Clark], and Cortez [Mills] took a lot of reps," Holgersen said. "They’ve all practiced and now they have an opportunity to go out and play.” With the need to replace senior wideout Dane Key next season, and wide receiver being a position known for the need for depth, several young Huskers will have the ability to prove to their coach they're ready to factor in next fall.

TJ Lateef enters the Las Vegas Bowl in what will be his fourth collegiate start. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Updates on the Transfer Portal Quarterback Search

While wideout is intriguing, as it always is, the talk of the town for Nebraska football is the impending decision being made at the quarterback position next fall. TJ Lateef is presumed to have a say in how the depth chart shakes out; however, Holgorsen couldn't avoid questions about possible portal additions as well. Since the end of the regular season, the Huskers have seen two quarterbacks announce their intent to enter the portal come Jan. 2, so there's little doubt Nebraska will add a quarterback or two. But the real question comes down to whether it will be a starting-caliber player or not.

On the subject matter, Nebraska's offensive coordinator didn't shy away. “I can tell you that it’s going to happen quick," Holgorsen said. "Dominoes are going to fall quick. What it’s going to look like, I don’t know. But this is the first time we’ve ever been in this situation, so what Jan. 2 is going to look like, I’m anxious to see."

Though not a direct answer, as Lateef is the only current scholarship quarterback on the Huskers roster able to return next fall, Nebraska and Holgorsen will need to play their cards right. This is both a fitting conversation and metaphor for the Huskers as they look to beat the odds against the Utes in Vegas just over 24 hours from now.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade will coach his position group in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. | Nebraska Athletics

Challenges Utah Presents

With plenty of uncertainty surrounding the most important position in football for the Huskers heading into next season, Holgorsen made it clear he doesn't have time to worry about it, yet. When the conversation shifted toward the challenges Utah presents, it's one that many opponents of Nebraska played this fall also offered.

“They pressure,” said Holgorsen. “Their two sack leaders are not playing, one with an injury and one has opted out. But even with those guys getting three sacks a game, that’s not the concerning part. It’s the pressures.”

For a Nebraska offensive line that has faced both adversity on the injury front and from demanding defensive lines across power four opponents, the last month is one that Husker fans pray has been good for development. Having given up 30 sacks through the 10 power conference games Nebraska played this fall, the Utes appear to be one of the most statistically impressive foes the Huskers will play in 2025. And while sacks are undoubtedly a concern, where Nebraska will truly need to take a step in this contest is by limiting the effect the defensive line has on Lateef.

Players like Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, and Kwinten Ives will all factor into the running back rotation in the Las Vegas Bowl. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

QUICK HITS

*On TJ Lateef returning to full speed after his hamstring injury and what the bowl game opportunity means for the freshman, Holgorsen said the staff is confident in where he’s at physically. “Good. Because he can run. We wouldn’t let him run until a couple of days ago, which was the right thing to do. He’s fired up about playing.”

*On the development of Nebraska’s running back room over the last month, Holgorsen said the increased opportunity has shown up in practice. “They look good. They’re so excited about going into a game knowing they’re going to get more than one or two carries. Those guys are practicing at a very high level.”

*On how he balances bowl preparation with the looming transfer portal window, Holgorsen made it clear his focus remains on coaching the players currently in the building. “I’m a coach. So, I’m trying to organize this offense and get us ready to play.”

*On Nebraska’s offensive approach against Utah and whether the Huskers may need to adjust tempo, Holgorsen emphasized flexibility within the game plan. “If we’re controlling things, we’re controlling things. If we’re down, then we have got to rally. We have the ability to do both.”

*On monitoring quarterback movement in the transfer portal following the bowl game, Holgorsen acknowledged that awareness is necessary this time of year. “When people announce that they’re going to get in the portal, you take notice,” Holgorsen said. “I got social media just like everyone else. When people announce that they’re going in, I’m sure we’re going to do our due diligence.”

