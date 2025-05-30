Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 90 – Alex Henery
Greatest Husker to wear 90: Alex Henery, Placekicker / Punter, 2007 – 2010
Honorable Mention: Adam Carriker, John Dutton, Scott Strasburger
Also worn by: LeAndre Anderson, Tim Carpenter, Jacob Hohl, John Hohl, Ben Lingenfelter, Jake McKey, Greg McMullen, Bruce Moore, Terrence Moore, Harlan Opie, William Przystup, Randy Rick, James Williams
Dave’s Fave: Henery
The three contenders for this spot come from opposite ends of the physical spectrum. At 6’7”, All-American John Dutton is described in his Huskers.com bio as the “biggest of all the Blackshirts”. His teammates called him “Lurch,” after the butler in the “Addams Family.” Adam Carriker, a two-time All-Big XII honoree, has biceps like Popeye.
Placekicker / punter Alex Henery – especially as an underclassman – was so slight that my buddies and I joked that his uniform number (90) was also his body weight… in full pads. While he may have been small in frame, his accomplishments were larger than life.
Alex Henery’s name appears 47 times in the Nebraska record book. That’s more than Tommie Frazier, Barrett Ruud, and Ndaumkong Suh, to name a few.
Henery holds NCAA records for the highest percentage of kicks (PATs and field goals) made in a season (98.6% in 2010) and for a career (96.7%). He owns the NCAA record for field goal percentage in a career (89.5%) as well as the marks for kicks over 40 yards (78.8%) and between 40-49 yards (a ridiculous 95.4%).
Alex Henery is Nebraska’s all-time leading scorer, averaging just under 100 points per season.
He made 193 of the 194 PATs he attempted, including a school-record 116 in a row. But he was more a placekicker. Henery also punted for two seasons, finishing in the top 10 for career punting average (42.18 yards).
Henery was a first-team All-American, a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as both a punter and placekicker.
Only one person’s name appears on both the top 10 “longest field goal” and “long punt” lists: Alex Henery. In the history of Nebraska football, there have only been 18 field goals made from 51+ yards. Henery made four of them.
But one kick stands out from the rest.
***
Trailing Colorado 31-30 late in the fourth quarter, the Huskers had driven down into scoring position. NU had first-and-10 from the Buffalo 25. If Nebraska did not gain another yard, it would be a 42-yard field goal attempt. Not automatic, but definitely a makeable kick.
On first down, Roy Helu Jr. was stuffed for no gain. Disaster struck on second-and-10. Joe Ganz was sacked for a 15-yard loss. The Huskers desperately needed to regain some yards on third down, but Ganz’s pass to Mike McNeill was incomplete.
Facing fourth-and-25 from the 40 with 1:50 left in the game, Bo Pelini called his second timeout to mull his options. None of which were good.
If Nebraska punts, Colorado will likely run out the clock and win the game. The odds of converting a fourth-and-25 are astronomically bad. The final option is a 57-yard field goal.
Nebraska’s longest ever made field goal is 55 yards. Paul Rogers did it in 1969. Billy Todd (1977) and Chris Drennan (1989) later matched it. Two more yards – just six feet! – doesn’t seem like much until you realize that the kick essentially happens from midfield. Henery’s career long was 48 yards, and he had missed from 53 and 52 earlier in the season.
Alex Henery trotted out to take the kick. From my seat in the north end zone, I thought Nebraska was going to lose.
***
A college or professional placekicker is a lot like a golfer. Aside from both being deathly afraid of hooks and slices, the golfer and kicker know that different shots require different approaches. The good ones are skilled at a variety of different clubs.
On a kickoff, a kicker can drive the ball for maximum distance. A field goal requires more loft, as low, line drive kicks are easier to block. But with the ball a long, long way from the green, Henery can’t pull out his pitching wedge. He needs power to get it there, height so it doesn’t get blocked, and enough accuracy to fit it between two unforgiving metal poles set just 18′ 6″ apart.
All with 85,000 fans in the stadium and millions more watching on TV.
No pressure.
***
“Wow. How about this, boys?”
Henery’s 57-yard field goal against Colorado is one of my favorite calls from longtime Husker radio announcer Greg Sharpe.
“Hold your breath here on this one.”
Sharpe names long snapper T.J. O’Leary and holder Jake Wesch (both seniors, and – like Henery – all walk-ons).
“The ball right on the N.”
The ABC TV shot from the south end zone is ridiculously wide. Half of the north end zone – including my seats 40-some rows up – are in the frame.
“The snap is down. The kick is up. The kick is….”
The ball is in the air for what feels like an eternity. About five seconds elapse from the time foot touches ball to when it lands.
“The kick is on its way. (“Get there!”) The kick is….”
One of my favorite parts of the call is color commentator Matt Davison’s “Get there!” as the ball continues its travel northward. It was the perfect vocalization of what every Husker fan – in the stadium and at home – was feeling in that moment.
“…GOOOOOOD!!! HE BANGS IT IN THERE! FIFTY-SEVEN YARDS OUT, A SCHOOL RECORD TO PUT THE HUSKERS IN FRONT 33-31!”
From my perspective in the northwest corner, I couldn’t tell if the kick went over the crossbar, if it was low, or just wide. But the crowd told me. It was one of the largest eruptions of noise I’ve ever witnessed in the stadium. People jumping up and down. Strangers hugging strangers. As always, Sharpe’s enthusiasm perfectly captured the moment.
“The celebration needs to be rather short-lived, because there’s a minute-forty-three left and Colorado has one timeout.”
After letting everybody soak in what had just happened (with reaction and comments from Adrian Fiala, Davison, and sideline report Lane Grindle), Sharpe – the consummate professional – refocused the audience. While he didn’t know what Ndamukong Suh was about to do, Sharpe was excellent at understanding the situation and making sure his listeners understood too.
Sharpe, Nebraska’s longtime play by play voice for football and baseball, died in 2025 after a year-long battle against pancreatic cancer.
He, like Alex Henery, is an all-time legend of the Nebraska program.
