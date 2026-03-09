Clester Johnson Gets Real About Scott Frost, Matt Rhule, and the Future of Nebraska Football

Clester Johnson joins the Common Fans for one of the most fun conversations we’ve had in a while: a mix of Husker history, current program talk, and some unfiltered truth about what has gone wrong at Nebraska over the last two decades. Put on some Common Fan socks, kick up your feet, and enjoy this conversation with one of the major contributors on two of Nebraska’s national championship teams.

Bring Back the Wingback

Before diving into the current state of Nebraska football, the guys spend time with Clester reflecting on his own story, from growing up in Memphis, to starring at quarterback at Bellevue West, and eventually becoming a Husker.

Clester shares how Tom Osborne’s leadership helped turn things around when he hit a crossroads early in Lincoln, and how a mindset shift and a position switch to wingback changed the course of his career. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the mentality of those championship-era teams and the standard that made Nebraska great.

Tom Osborne’s Influence

Clester’s stories about Osborne alone are worth the listen. He talks about TO’s presence, wisdom, and the way he could challenge players without calling them out by name. One speech in particular stuck with Clester for life — a message about accountability, distractions, and whether players were really doing everything they could to become the best version of themselves.

The Frost Era, Loyalty, and Accountability

The conversation also takes a more serious turn when the guys ask Clester about a tweet he recently sent regarding Scott Frost, the people around him, and the larger failures that deepened Nebraska’s slide. CJ does not duck the topic.

He explains that he was excited when Frost came back and believed, like many fans did, that Frost was the right choice. But when things began to unravel, he became frustrated with the people inside the program and around the program–especially former players–who protected personalities instead of staying committed to the standard.

It is an honest, thoughtful discussion about accountability, loyalty, and why Nebraska’s problems have gone far beyond just one coach.

The Future Under Matt Rhule

The boys also discuss Matt Rhule and the current state of Nebraska football. Clester gives his candid read on Matt Rhule, and why 2026 feels like a massive year.

There’s still hope. There’s still belief that Nebraska can get back. But Clester makes it clear: this season has to look like progress. Real progress. Not spin. Not promises. Not another reset.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!