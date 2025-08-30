Dylan Raiola QB Grade: Nebraska vs. Cincinnati
Nebraska opened its season on Thursday night in a high-profile neutral-site showdown with Cincinnati.
It was an unforgettable night at Arrowhead Stadium, especially for Husker fans who made the trip to Kansas City. It was an atmosphere unlike any other inside one of the NFL's most iconic stadiums. From the notable celebrities taking in the game, to the nail-biting ending, it was a night to remember.
Aside from all of the extracurricular factors, the game was also the much-anticipated sophomore debut of Dylan Raiola. So how did Raiola look in the Huskers' close win?
A Solid Start
From the opening drive, Raiola looked more comfortable than he did as a true freshman in 2024. He completed short and intermediate throws with accuracy, showing patience in the pocket and an overall stronger command of the offense.
His best moment of the first half came on an 80-yard drive capped by a sharp 5-yard touchdown strike to transfer receiver Nyziah Hunter, who made a juggling sideline grab to put Nebraska ahead.
Raiola spread the ball well, finishing the first half 13-of-19 for 121 yards and that touchdown to Hunter. In the second half, he kept the Huskers moving with efficient throws and connected with another new weapon, Kentucky transfer Dane Key, on a touchdown that stretched the lead.
Key and Hunter showed out all night long, giving fans a preview of what they can expect from the recieving room this season. An upgraded group of wideouts would go a long way towards the offense taking the jump that it needs in 2025.
While Raiola did look good most of the night, not everything was perfect. On a key fourth-and-2 early in the third quarter, Raiola nearly handed Cincinnati a pick-six when his throw went straight to a defender who couldn’t hang on. Against a better defense, that mistake could have changed the outcome of the game.
Nebraska’s lack of explosive passing plays also left room for concern. As pointed out in the post below, Raiola did not really push the ball down the field and settled for a lot of short completions.
However, taking what the defense gives you is something that veteran quarterbacks are expected to do effectively. Raiola showed some patience when the big plays were not there right away.
Raiola finished with strong numbers: 33 completions on 42 attempts (78.6%), 243 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He protected the football, looked more poised than a year ago, and showed real chemistry with his new receivers.
The Huskers won because Raiola was steady, not spectacular. That’s progress for a young quarterback who sometimes forced throws last season. Now, he’ll need to keep building confidence while cutting out near-disasters like the would-be pick-six.
Grade: B
