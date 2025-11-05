Emmett Johnson's Pursuit of History
One of the brightest moments of the 2025 season has been Emmett Johnson's breakout.
While I expected him to reach 1,000 yards in 2025, I didn’t think he’d do it in just nine games. He has been the driving force of the Huskers’ offense and could climb even higher in Nebraska’s record books before the season ends and his career at Nebraska concludes.
Johnson became the 37th Husker to achieve a 1,000-yard rushing season and the 32nd to rush for 2000 yards in his career at Nebraska. Just being on those lists places him among legends like Mike Rozier, Ahman Green, and Ameer Abdullah. Over the past 30 years, only Ahman Green (1997) and Ameer Abdullah (2013, 2014) have exceeded 1,000 yards in just nine games. These three seasons contribute to three of the Huskers’ six 1,600+ yard rushing campaigns in program history.
While Johnson isn’t on pace for 1,600 yards, Dana Holgorsen might rely on him in the absence of Dylan Raiola. If he maintains his average of 111 rushing yards per game, he would surpass 1,400 yards for the season. He would be the 9th Husker to reach such a total in a season in program history and the first since Ameer Abdullah did so in 2014.
Johnson might be the second Husker to lead the Big Ten in rushing since Ameer Abdullah did so in 2013. The Big Ten’s second-leading rusher, currently Justice Haynes of Michigan, is expected to miss some time with foot surgery. Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond is currently third in the Big Ten, while Haynes’ backup, Jordan Marshall, ranks fourth. If he stays healthy, Johnson is poised to be the Big Ten rushing champion for 2025.
While Johnson might not break the rushing record, he could set another in 2025. Ameer Abdullah currently holds the school record for all-purpose attempts in a season at 311, with 281 carries, 26 catches, and 4 returns in 2013. Johnson has 208 touches through nine games. Although averaging 26 touches per game over the last four games is tough, Johnson has had 60 touches in the past two games. He’s the Huskers’ top offensive player and might surpass a Husker legend in the record books by the end of this season.
Johnson also contributed to setting another Nebraska record this season. Since 1956, the Huskers have had 31 players rush for 2,000 yards in their careers (including Bobby Reynolds, who gained 2,196 yards from 1950-1952). Johnson surpassing 2,000 yards against USC gives Nebraska a five-player lead over the programs tied for second most: Ohio State and Michigan, each with 26.
Johnson faces a decision this offseason. He considered transferring last season before ultimately remaining at Nebraska. He will probably have the chance to leave again this winter, this time for the NFL. If he decides to stay, he’ll likely finish his career with a similar number of offensive touches as Ameer Abdullah, 886.
Considering the typical career span of NFL running backs, it makes sense for him to take a chance on the next level if the opportunity arises. Minnesota’s workhorse back, Mohammed Ibrahim, had just three more offensive touches than Abdullah in college, when injuries ended his career early. Ameer Abdullah is still making an impact in the NFL in his 11th year.
Emmett Johnson is a remarkable player. Husker fans should appreciate what he’s doing in 2025.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.