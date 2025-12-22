Geep Wade Ushering in New Mindset of Toughness Over Stars in the Trenches

For those interested after the offensive line debacle that occurred in Lincoln over the last four years, new offensive line coach Geep Wade is taking a different approach.

Nebraska has struggled on the lines of scrimmage, for reasons unknown to many, but it didn't take long when listening to Wade to understand the renewed emphasis at the point of attack.

From recruiting character instead of stats and his previous relationships that helped him join the staff, to an understanding of why every rep matters, even in walkthroughs, Wade didn't leave a stone unturned.

It didn't take much time for me to believe in the process he plans on bringing to the pipeline in 2026, and after hearing what he has to say, you won't likely think so either.

After a terrific three-year stint at Georgia Tech, Wade is bringing to Nebraska a clear vision for what the Huskers need to become up front. With more than two decades of experience in the profession, Wade has coached across multiple levels and environments, shaping his belief that recruiting rankings alone do not determine success in the trenches. Instead, at Nebraska, his evaluation process begins with identifying players who are physically and mentally equipped for the demands of the Big Ten.

Wade doubled down on that sentiment when he bluntly stated, “Stars don’t matter. Toughness matters.” For the coach, in his new role, toughness is about more than physicality, and he isn't taking his time to instill that in the players in his room.

Though the portal is tempting to many, and for Nebraska, it may be over the coming months, Wade emphasized that the offensive line is ultimately a developmental position group. He's seen too many highly rated recruits struggle when faced with adversity, while lesser-known players thrive because they embrace the grind. Aligning closely with Nebraska’s current situation, as the Huskers continue to rebuild a unit that must become better in a hurry, the new man in charge only cares about one trait.

Wade’s focus is on identifying linemen who fit Nebraska’s identity. And while it might be more of a long-term approach, it's one that signals a cultural shift that for far too long has been neglected within the program.

Wade isn’t walking into Lincoln blind, and that matters. His connection with Marcus Satterfield goes back years, with their paths crossing at Chattanooga and UT Martin early in their careers. The shared background shows up in how they talk football and ultimately made Wade a natural early name to watch when the position at Nebraska opened up. Wade made it clear that continuity matters, and working alongside someone who already understands how he plans to teach allows him to spend less time explaining philosophy and more time actually developing the players he now oversees.

Wade's familiarity also extends to Rhule, who has strung together some big-name hires over the past weeks. His new offensive line coach spoke openly about how aligned he is with Rhule’s approach, especially when it comes to building the offensive line the hard way. Neither one believes in shortcuts.

More than anything, Wade sounds like a coach who appreciates being in a place where everyone is pulling in the same direction. He doesn’t have to sell toughness to Rhule or offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen; Wade's coming into Nebraska to address the problem immediately. For an offensive line group that’s searching for consistency after letting go of their previous position coach, having a staff that's on the same page may be even more important than the Xs and Os.

Development is where Wade’s mindset really starts to show itself. He brings with him an understanding that it's a long-term investment that requires patience, repetition, and a willingness to do the unglamorous work. His comments shed light on the idea that his new room will be stacking good days on top of each other until something real starts to form.

Wade described development as something where each rep adds up over time. “We talk about every rep is a bank,” Wade said. “And you’re just putting bank reps and bank reps and bank reps. So, it’s reps. It’s the weight room. It’s getting bigger. To be the best you can be, you’ve got to work on deficiencies, not what you do good.” While the idea itself is nothing new, it shows how driven the Huskers' new man is. And rather than focusing on what his room is good at, he's more driven than ever to fix what they're not.

For Nebraska, Wade's approach could be especially important for a group that includes two-thirds of the room currently listed as underclassmen. His process is more involved in developing a mentality rather than an instant result, and judging from his previous stops, it's worked out great this far.

Geep Wade will take over a room that will need to replace three starting offensive linemen after the Las Vegas Bowl. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Whether the previous man was recruiting the wrong players, the staff was misaligned in their beliefs, or a combination of a million other things that could've made thing shake out the way they did, Wade's arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter. While the topic itself is controversial to many surrounding the Nebraska program, fans can rest easy knowing Wade's results are not.

Rhule's hire was not on a whim, a chance, or a show of good faith to a five-star quarterback that likely only came to the program if said coach was on staff; everything about it signals the Huskers are trending up. And while it may take longer than just one offseason to fix the damage that's been done, Nebraska seems to be addressing the issues that were previously holding the program back.

Time will tell, as it always does, but early inklings suggest progress will be made. And after giving up 121 sacks over the last 49 games (2.47 per game), the Huskers needed a fresh start.

