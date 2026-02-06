Every Former Husker to Compete at the Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony is underway, and the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are officially off and running.

Hosted by Italy's Cortina d'Ampezzo and Milan, this is the first-ever dual-city Winter Olympics. These are the 25th Winter Games, and while no former Huskers are taking place this month, there have been some participate in past events.

Below are the former Huskers to make their marks as Winter Olympians.

Curt Tomasevicz

Curt Tomasevicz played football for NU in the early 2000s, walking on as a linebacker and running back from Shelby, Nebraska. While a Husker, he mostly saw time on special teams, but those four years helped prepare him for a future in a different sport.

After his football career came to a close, he continued his education at grad school, but stayed working out and talked with another former Husker who had just been recruited to the National Bobsled Team. Amanda Moreley convinced him to give it a go, which propelled him to a decorated career.

Tomasevicz would quickly move up the ranks and earn a spot for the four-man event at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin. That momentum would only increase as he and "Team Night Train" went to Vancouver in 2010 and won the first gold for the US men in the event in 62 years.

Team USA men's bobsled competitors (l to r) Chris Foot, Curt Tomasevicz, Steve Langton, and Steve Holcomb during a portrait session during the Team USA Media Summit at Canyons Grand Summit Hotel in 2013. | Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Four years later in Sochi, Tomasevicz would finish his bobsledding career with a silver medal.

In between Olympic Games, Tomasevicz won three world championships, adding a silver and five bronze finishes to his collection.

In a 2008 interview with Nebraska Athletics, Tomasevicz said football helped prepare him for his role in bobsledding.

"Bobsledding is a sport of pure power and speed. We do a lot of the same lifts and workouts, with a little more focus on sprints. The job of pushing a bobsled lasts about 5 or 6 seconds (very similar to a football play)."



Curt Tomasevicz waves to the crowd during a 2010 Nebraska women's basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. | Bruce Thorson

Although not competing in Italy this month, Tomasevicz has been USA Bobsled's Director of Sport Performance since 2021.

Shelley-Ann Brown

Shelley-Ann Brown was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team from 2000 to 2003, competing as a sprinter and hurdler.

In 2002, Brown won the Big 12 Indoor Championship in the 60-meter hurdles. Her time in that race (8.20 seconds) ranks second all-time for the program. She went on to earn first-team All-America honors during the outdoor season in the 100-meter hurdles.

Helen Upperton and Shelley-Ann Brown (CAN) compete in the women's two-man bobsled at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at the Whistler Sliding Centre. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Brown still ranks all over the record book for Nebraska:

2nd, 60-Meter Hurdles (8.20)

4th, 60 Meters (7.36)

7th, 100 Meters (13.34)

Born to Jamaican immigrants in Ontario, Canada, Brown was recruited to bobsled by the Canadian national team coaches. She went professional with the sport in 2006, and in 2007 notched a third place at the Bobsleigh World Cup in the two-man event.

Brown carried that momentum into an Olympic berth in 2010, hosted by Vancouver. Just like Tomasevicz in the four-man for Team USA, Brown had her best Games as an Olympian. She took silver in the two-man event, with the gold going to the other Canadian team.

Helen Upperton and Shelley-Ann Brown (CAN) compete in the women's two-man bobsled at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at the Whistler Sliding Centre. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Future Games

These Games runs through Feb. 22. The next Summer Olympics are set for 2028 in Los Angeles.

Future Olympic Games with host sites already determined include the French Alps 2030 (Winter), Brisbane 2032 (Summer), and Utah 2034 (Winter).

Every Husker Olympian

A total of 120 Huskers have combined for 178 Olympic appearances (not including four Olympic alternates and one coach). Below is a chronological listing of Huskers in the Olympics.

1912 - Lewis Anderson, Track & Field (USA)

1936 - Sam Francis, Track & Field (USA)

1956 - Keith Gardner, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1960 - Keith Gardner, Track & Field (British West Indies)

1960 - Joe Mullins, Track & Field (Canada)

1960 - Dan Brand, Wrestling (USA)

1964 - Lynn Headley, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1964 - Dan Brand, Wrestling (USA)

1968 - Clifton Forbes, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1968 - Charlie Greene, Track & Field (USA)

1968 - Lynn Headley, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1968 - Carol Frost, Track & Field (USA)

1972 - Garth Case, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1972 - Horace Levy, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1972 - Leighton Priestley, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1972 - Donald Quarrie, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1976 - John Ebito, Swimming (Nigeria)

1976 - Bengt Jonsson, Swimming (Sweden)

1976 - Leighton Priestley, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1976 - Donald Quarrie, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1980 - Phil Cahoy, Gymnastics (USA - BOYCOTT)

1980 - Larry Gerard, Gymnastics (USA - BOYCOTT)

1980 - Jim Hartung, Gymnastics (USA - BOYCOTT)

1980 - Reynaldo Castro, Swimming (Dominican Republic)

1980 - John Ebito, Swimming (Nigeria)

1980 - Donald Quarrie, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1980 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Jamaica)

Jim Hartung poses with U.S. team Olympic gold medal from 1984. | Nebraska Athletics

1984 - Jim Hartung, Gymnastics (USA)

1984 - Scott Johnson, Gymnastics (USA)

1984 - Jim Mikus, Gymnastics (USA - ALTERNATE)

1984 - Reynaldo Castro, Swimming (Dominican Republic)

1984 - Donald Quarrie, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1984 - Bill Trott, Track & Field (Bermuda)

1984 - Dennis Wallace, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1984 - Janet Burke, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1984 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1984 - Marcia Tate, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1984 - Angela Thacker, Track & Field (USA)

1988 - Kevin Davis, Gymnastics (USA)

1988 - Scott Johnson, Gymnastics (USA)

1988 - Tom Schlesinger, Gymnastics (USA)

1988 - Wes Suter, Gymnastics (USA)

1988 - Bill Trott, Track & Field (Bermuda)

1988 - Cathy Noth, Volleyball (USA - ALTERNATE)

1988 - Wendy Lucero, Diving (USA)

1988 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1988 - Sharon Powell, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1988 - Marcia Tate, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1988 - Denise Thiemard, Track & Field (Switzerland)

1988 - Bill Scherr, Wrestling (USA)

1988 - Jim Scherr, Wrestling (USA)

1992 - Trent Dimas, Gymnastics (USA)

1992 - Jan Bidrman, Swimming (Sweden)

1992 - Robert Bonilla, Swimming (Guatemala)

1992 - Peter Williams, Swimming (South Africa)

1992 - Mark Jackson, Track & Field (Canada)

1992 - Tamas Molnar, Track & Field (Hungary)

1992 - Lori Endicott, Volleyball (USA)

1992 - Penny Heyns, Swimming (South Africa)

1992 - Anja Margetic, Swimming (Bosnia)

1992 - Karen Kruger, Track & Field (South Africa)

1992 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1992 - Ximena Restrepo, Track & Field (Colombia)

Lori Endicott (USA) in action against team Japan during the women's volleyball tournament of the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games at Barcelona Sports Palace. | George Long-Imagn Images

1996 - Juan Benavides, Swimming (Spain)

1996 - Robert Bonilla, Swimming (Guatemala)

1996 - Jose Isaza, Swimming (Panama)

1996 - Valery Kalmikovs, Swimming (Latvia)

1996 - Dieudonne Kwizera, Track & Field (Burundi)

1996 - Frank Mensah, Track & Field (Ghana)

1996 - Balazs Tolgyesi, Track & Field (Hungary)

1996 - Lori Endicott, Volleyball (USA)

1996 - Lori Sippel, Softball (Canada)

1996 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

1996 - Penny Heyns, Swimming (South Africa)

1996 - Emma Johnson, Swimming (Australia)

1996 - Lenka Manhalova, Swimming (Czech Republic)

1996 - Terrie Miller, Swimming (Norway)

1996 - Helene Muller, Swimming (South Africa)

1996 - Julia Russell, Swimming (South Africa)

1996 - Anna Windsor, Swimming (Australia)

1996 - Nicola Martial, Track & Field (Guyana)

1996 - Patricia Nadler, Track & Field (Switzerland)

1996 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Jamaica)

1996 - Linetta Wilson, Track & Field (USA)

2000 - Adam Stern, Baseball (Canada)

2000 - Adam Pine, Swimming (Australia)

2000 - Nenad Loncar, Track & Field (Serbia and Montenegro)

2000 - Dimitrijs Milkevics, Track & Field (Latvia)

2000 - Sheena Lawrick, Softball (Canada)

2000 - Stephanie Skegas, Softball (Greece)

2000 - Nancy Metcalf, Volleyball (USA)

2000 - Amber Neben (Parkinson), Cycling - (Women's T&F at NU), (USA - ALTERNATE)

2000 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

2000 - Priscilla Lopes, Track & Field (Canada)

2000 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Slovenia)

2000 - Ineta Radevica, Track & Field (Latvia)

2000 - Dace Ruskule, Track & Field (Latvia)

2000 - Rulon Gardner, Wrestling (USA)

2000 - Brad Vering, Wrestling (USA)

2004 - Adam Stern, Baseball (Canada)

2004 - Adam Pine, Swimming (Australia)

2004 - Nenad Loncar, Track & Field (Serbia and Montenegro)

2004 - Dimitrijs Milkevics, Track & Field (Latvia)

2004 - Sheena Lawrick, Softball (Canada)

2004 - Stephanie Skegas, Softball (Greece)

2004 - Nancy Metcalf, Volleyball (USA)

2004 - Amber Neben (Parkinson), Cycling - (Women’s T&F at NU), (USA - ALTERNATE)

2004 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

2004 - Priscilla Lopes, Track & Field (Canada)

2004 - Merlene Ottey, Track & Field (Slovenia)

2004 - Ineta Radevica, Track & Field (Latvia)

2004 - Dace Ruskule, Track & Field (Latvia)

2004 - Rulon Gardner, Wrestling (USA)

2004 - Brad Vering, Wrestling (USA)

2006 - Curtis Tomasevicz, Bobsled (Football at NU), (USA)

Rulon Gardner earned gold in 2000 and bronze in 2004 in wrestling. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

2008 - Brian Duensing, Baseball (USA)

2008 - Adam Stern, Baseball (Canada)

2008 - Adam Pine, Swimming (Australia)

2008 - Dusty Jonas, Track & Field (USA)

2008 - Dimitrijs Milkevics, Track & Field (Latvia)

2008 - Sheena Lawrick, Softball (Canada)

2008 - Robin Mackin, Softball (Canada)

2008 - Karina LeBlanc, Soccer (Canada)

2008 - Brittany Timko, Soccer (Canada)

2008 - Amy Walsh, Soccer (Canada)

2008 - Amber Neben (Parkinson), Cycling - (Women’s T&F at NU), (USA)

2008 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

2008 - Gyorgyi Farkas, Track & Field (Hungary)

2008 - Priscilla Lopes, Track & Field (Canada)

2008 - Ineta Radevica, Track & Field (Latvia)

2010 - Curtis Tomasevicz, Bobsled (Football at NU), (USA)

2010 - Shelley-Ann Brown, Bobsled (Women's Track & Field at NU), (Canada)

2012 - Ade Dagunduro, Basketball (Nigeria)

2012 - Aleks Maric, Basketball (Australia)

2012 - Lehann Fourie, Track & Field (South Africa)

2012 - Carl Myerscough, Track & Field (Great Britain)

2012 - Karina LeBlanc, Soccer (Canada)

2012 - Brittany Timko, Soccer (Canada)

2012 - Jordan Larson, Volleyball (USA)

2012 - Chelsea Aubry, Basketball (Canada)

2012 - Amber Neben (Parkinson), Cycling - (Women’s T&F at NU), (USA)

2012 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

2012 - Gyorgyi Farkas, Track & Field (Hungary)

2012 - Chante McMillan, Track & Field (U.S.)

2012 - Ineta Radevica, Track & Field (Latvia)

2012 - Jordan Burroughs, Wrestling (USA)

2014 - Curtis Tomasevicz, Bobsled (Football at NU), (USA)

2016 - Sarah Pavan, Beach Volleyball (Canada)

2016 - Miles Ukaoma, Track & Field (Nigeria)

2016 - Kayla Banwarth, Volleyball (USA)

2016 - Jordan Larson, Volleyball (USA)

2016 - Kelsey Robinson, Volleyball (USA)

2016 - Danielle Page, Basketball (Serbia)

2016 - Therese Alshammar, Swimming (Sweden)

2016 - Marusa Cernjul, Track & Field (Slovenia)

2016 - Gyorgyi Farkas, Track & Field (Hungary)

2016 - Jordan Burroughs, Wrestling (USA)

Sarah Pavan represented Canada in Beach Volleyball in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2020 - Sarah Pavan, Beach Volleyball (Canada)

2020 - Keisei Tominaga, 3X3 Basketball (Japan)

2020 - Mate Koroknai, Track & Field (Hungary)

2020 - Chad Wright, Track & Field (Jamaica)

2020 - Taylor Edwards, Softball (USA - ALTERNATE)

2020 - Jordan Larson, Volleyball (USA)

2020 - Kelsey Robinson, Volleyball (USA)

2020 - Justine Wong-Orantes, Volleyball (USA)

2020 - Amber Neben (Parkinson), Cycling - (Women’s T&F at NU), (USA)

2020 - Emma Spence, Gymnastics (Canada - ALTERNATE)

2020 - Beatriz Padron, Swimming (Costa Rica)

2024 - Keisei Tominaga, Basketball (Japan)

2024 - Jack McVeigh, Basketball (Australia)

2024 - Tyronn Lue, Basketball (USA - COACH)

2024 - Yanni Chronopoulos, Gymnastics (Canada - ALTERNATE)

2024 - Nick Percy, Track & Field (Great Britain)

2024 - Till Steinforth, Track & Field (Germany)

2024 - Emma Spence, Gymnastics (Canada - ALTERNATE)

2024 - Axelina Johansson, Track & Field (Sweden)

2024 - Rhema Otabor, Track & Field (Bahamas)

2024 - Mine De Klerk, Track & Field (South Africa)

2024 - Maggie Malone-Hardin, Track & Field (USA)

2024 - Petra Luteran, Track & Field (Paralympics) (Hungary)

2024 - Jordan Larson, Volleyball (USA)

2024 - Kelsey Robinson, Volleyball (USA)

2024 - Justine Wong-Orantes, Volleyball (USA)



Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.