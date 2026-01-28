Nebraska Extends Scholarship Offer to 4-Star Minnesota Defensive Line Prospect

The Huskers' quest for improved defensive line play continues into the 2027 class, after a busy few weeks of scholarship offers since the start of the new year.

The latest in the group appears to be one of the more promising recruits and offers a semi-local location, which bodes well for the Big Red. Nehemiah Ombati, ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Minnesota, was offered a scholarship to Nebraska on Jan. 27, and appears to be a quick riser amongst fellow will-be senior recruits.

With plenty of room for improvements to be made under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and his new-look staff, Nebraska has aggressively attacked recruiting along the line of scrimmage in 2027. With the Minnesota native being the latest in a rapidly growing recruiting board of blue-chip defensive linemen, here's everything you need to know about the nation's No. 332 overall recruit.

In this recruitment, as it currently stands, the Huskers appear fit to be battling the likes of several former Big Ten West opponents for Ombati's eventual signature in December of this year. Schools like Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin stand out, but even a growing list of programs within the Big 12 seem to be catching on to his name.

For now, it appears the Badgers have set the pace, but Nebraska will likely continue this recruitment until the very end of the cycle. With Ombati being within driving distance of Lincoln, securing a visit for the promising defensive lineman will tell a lot about how interested the four-star truly is.

As of Jan. 28, the Huskers hold a lone commitment along the defensive line via the 2027 high school recruiting class. On Dec. 10 of last year, Nebraska was able to secure the verbal pledge of Jayden Travers. A three-star prospect ranked as the No. 537 overall recruit; the Baltimore native chose to call Lincoln home over programs like Michigan and Miami.

A big win, at-the-time, Nebraska is now looking to pair Travers with fellow classmates to round out the haul. For the No. 6-ranked class, which has six verbal commitments, the Huskers only hold two on the defensive side of the ball.

Whether a player like Ombati looks to join, or Nebraska secures a commitment from a rapidly growing list of young men from around the country, it is clear the defensive line is a priority for this new-look staff.

On Jan. 11, Nebraska officially named Corey Brown its new defensive line coach. After moving on from first-year coach Terry Bradden, the Huskers spent a longer-than-anticipated time naming his replacement.

Regardless of your thoughts on that, Brown comes to Lincoln from the MAC. In 2026, he will look to help Nebraska find the same level of success his Red Hawks had in 2025. Though not all from the defensive line, Miami (OH) totaled 42 sacks last season. For context, the Huskers notched an underwhelming 22 on the year.

Shifting from a three-man to a four-man front, Nebraska should immediately stack up slightly better against the run. However, rushing the passer is where the Big Red truly needs to take the next step. That's where a player like Ombati could be of great use.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, the Minnesota native offers great leverage for his size. As a junior this fall, Ombati totaled 3.5 sacks on his way to adding an impressive 70 tackles to his high school career total. He's a do-it-all kind of player with traits and the frame that translate to the Big Ten, and Nebraska appears to be the latest school within the conference to enter its name into the drawing for his talents in 2027 and beyond.

For the Huskers, securing an eventual visit over the coming months will be the biggest indication of whether Ombati is a realistic target to add to their class. Although coming in later than several other Power Four schools, the duo of Corey Brown and defensive edge coach Roy Manning, who will likely lead in this recruitment, offer resumes that are hard to ignore.

Beginning to draw interest after an impressive junior season, the Huskers still have a lot of work to do to catch up to the rest of the pack. They appear to be down, but far from out, so don't be surprised if he travels to Lincoln in the near future.

Defensive line seems to be the emphasis of this cycle, so players like Ombati may take center stage in terms of importance. Regardless, Nebraska has and will continue to recruit the top players across the country in an attempt to secure this class. Positions of need are roster-wide, and the Huskers undoubtedly have holes to fill. For now, they remain consistent in giving themselves plenty of options to do just that.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.