Four Questions for Nebraska Football As the Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against UCLA
The Nebraska football team lost a heartbreaker to USC, extending their streak of losses to ranked teams and prolonging the agony of a fan base dying for a breakthrough win. They played well in so many ways, but still fell short against the Trojans. The Huskers will try to get up off the mat against UCLA on Saturday, in what looks like it will be a perfect night at the Rose Bowl. The game against the Bruins represents the first of two away games, before the Big Red closes out the regular season against Iowa in Lincoln on Black Friday.
How challenging will it be to bounce back?
It was an electric atmosphere at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and everything seemed to be going right for two and a half quarters. Then, disaster struck. In one play, Nebraska lost a fumble and Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury. On their next possession, the Huskers missed a field goal that would have put them up 17-6, and everything seemed to unravel from there.
How hard is it to emotionally recover from the USC loss — a game where Nebraska absolutely played well enough to win — and refocus during a week like this? UCLA should be a winnable game; will Nebraska have enough in the tank to get the win on the road?
What should we expect from TJ Lateef and the offense without Dylan Raiola?
Welcome to it, young man. After only getting snaps in mop-up time against Akron and Houston Christian, backup quarterback TJ Lateef was forced into duty after Raiola’s injury against USC. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was, understandably, conservative in his play calling with Lateef at the helm.
Will things look different after a full week of game prep? Lateef is more of a dual threat than Raiola, so expect him to run against the Bruins. Certainly, the element of the unknown should work in Nebraska’s favor. What will Holgorsen have up his sleeve for this game?
Is Emmett Johnson the best running back in the country?
Emmett Johnson is the only running back among power conference teams with more than 1,000 yards rushing. That kind of stat makes my 1980s-born, 1990s-watching, corn-fed heart swell with pride. Johnson is the soul of this team, and if Holgorsen is smart (which he is), the offense will run through EJ for the rest of the year.
How does #21 stack up against other backs? He’s on track for an All Big Ten season, and I don’t even want to think about where this Nebraska team would be without him. I know I sure as hell wouldn’t trade him for anyone.
What to make of this UCLA Team?
UCLA started 0-4 and their season seemed like it was on the brink. When they fired head coach DeShaun Foster, the dumpster fire appeared to be in full force. Then, something crazy happened: they ran off three straight wins, including one vs. then-number seven Penn State. While they did just get waxed against Indiana (56-6), they still have a chance to make a bowl game, and they seem to have new life under interim head coach Tim Skipper and interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel.
It’s been a bi-polar season for the Bruins, but I expect them to give Nebraska everything they can handle.
