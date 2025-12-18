Matt Rhule Addresses Dylan Raiola, NIL Investment, and the Portal Era

Matt Rhule sounded comfortable, confident, and in control during his recent interview with the Husker Radio Network ahead of Nebraska’s bowl matchup against Utah.

At times relaxed, “Just Matt,” as he put it when the hat turned backward, Rhule covered a wide range of topics that collectively outlined where the program stands and where it’s headed over the coming months.

From his former starting quarterback and the transfer portal to staff changes and Nebraska’s evolving financial status, Rhule touched on nearly everything Husker fans want to know during an offseason filled with uncertainty.

With that in mind, here’s what Rhule said about the state of his program heading into his fourth offseason in Lincoln.

Dylan Raiola, the portal era, and Nebraska’s quarterback outlook

Making his first public comments on the subject matter since the news broke on Dec. 15, Rhule didn’t shy away from addressing Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal. Instead, the Huskers' head coach framed it as a reality of modern college football.

“I think all of our fans, all of our staff, we all just have to embrace it,” Rhule said. “We’re in the portal era. The portal will giveth and the portal will taketh away. It’s just the new normal.”

The former five-star recruits' impact on the program wasn’t dismissed. As the first five-star quarterback to commit to Nebraska, Rhule credited him with helping shift national perception around the program, despite the recent lack of success on the field.

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola started 22 games for the Huskers in his two years with the program. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“He was the first five-star to come here and signal to everybody, ‘Hey, it’s cool to come to Nebraska,’” Rhule said. “And I think you’ve seen some players follow suit.”

Since then, December of 2023 to be exact, the Huskers have been able to sign two other five-star recruits. Williams Nwaneri (No. 6 overall recruit) was ranked one spot higher in the 2024 class than Raiola and eventually joined the Huskers roster via the transfer portal prior to the 2025 season. And on Dec. 5 of this year, Danny Odem (No. 31 overall recruit) signed his letter of intent to join the Huskers roster in 2026.

While acknowledging Raiola’s desire for a fresh start, Rhule also emphasized Nebraska’s preparedness moving forward.

“If he needs a fresh start, I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and has success,” Rhule said. “With that being said, there’s a lot of great quarterbacks out there and a lot of guys want to play at Nebraska.”

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef has started three games for the Huskers during his true freshman season. He is expected to be the starter for Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl as well. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Following his comments on Raiola, Rhule made it a point to publicly reinforce his belief in the quarterback currently on Nebraska’s roster, TJ Lateef.

“We have a great quarterback in Lateef,” Rhule said. “I don’t think there’s a guy on our roster that doesn’t believe TJ is a starting quarterback.”

While praising Lateef’s mindset and approach, the head coach noted that his first-year player has embraced responsibility rather than shying away.

“TJ has no confidence issues and he doesn’t make excuses,” Rhule said. “He doesn’t blame other people. He knows he can be our starting quarterback, and he’s going to do a great job against Utah. He’s going to win a lot of games for us at the University of Nebraska.”

While a vote of confidence may be exactly what his new signal-caller needs, Rhule also reiterated the importance of depth at the position, particularly in today’s college football landscape.

“We’ll have great quarterbacks in that room,” Rhule said. “You need more than one. People want to play for Dana Holgorsen. They want to play for Glenn Thomas.”

If one thing over the offseason is true, Rhule isn't interested in keeping his program at the status quo. He wants the players on his roster to have the ability to develop into the players they want to be, and he's putting new coaches in place to do just that.

Matt Rhule made it clear his program will continue to lean on the development of players on their roster moving forward. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Single portal window, financial outlook, and Nebraska's changing staff

While the transfer portal remains a major tool, Rhule emphasized that Nebraska’s approach, now and always, will be to develop players first. And amid changes to the portal window, it has allowed the coaching staff to spend more time focused on player development.

“Historically, in December you’re on the road recruiting,” Rhule said. “But now, we’re all able to be out there and we are focused. We’re focused on getting our team better.”

With a roster like Nebraska's, currently featuring 91 scholarship players listed as underclassmen, development is exactly what his program needs. And now, with a new-and-improved recruiting schedule in his advantage, the Huskers' head coach is using his time to help his younger guys take the next step.

Isaiah Mozee took second-string reps behind Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson this fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule also noted that much of Nebraska’s roster is made up of players the current staff recruited but have yet to be given their opportunity.

“I believe they’re good players,” Rhule said. “We were a part of recruiting them. They’re our guys. Before we start looking to the portal, we want to make sure we get a real evaluation of our guys and what role they can fill.”

As encouraging as that should be, and is, the head coach made it clear his comment doesn’t mean Nebraska will shy away from portal additions come January.

“We’re going to do both,” Rhule said. “We want guys to burst onto the scene the way Emmett Johnson did. But we also want to go out and get players in the portal that can help us.”

He finished out the topic by saying, "Our job is to put together the most competitive team full of great players. Guys can’t be afraid of that.”

Nebraska Athletics' former partnership with the 1890 Initiative has ended, as the university is moving its NIL operations in-house. | @Huskers on X

Perhaps the most interesting portion of Rhule’s interview centered on Nebraska’s financial standing entering the upcoming offseason. To this point in time, the Husker fan base has been told their favorite program is competitive, but after speaking with Rhule, the Huskers Radio Network was able to discover that 2026 will be vastly improved.

“This will be the first year that we’re at the higher end of the market,” Rhule said. “We might not be where Texas and Texas A&M are, but we’re right there. We’re right below that.”

For context, both of the aforementioned schools have been able to compete at the highest level of college football in recent years. Both programs have or will compete in the College Football Playoff, and don't appear to be handicapped financially in any way.

Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen smiles during the Northwestern game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule credited athletic director Troy Dannen for positioning Nebraska to compete financially, both in retaining talent and adding impact players.

“For every player that leaves and goes and has four or five sacks, we don’t want to lose those guys,” Rhule said. “We want to keep the players that can help us.”

But from Rhule's perspective, it isn't just Dannen that helps the Huskers compete for the nation's top talent. He also highlighted Nebraska’s fan base as a unique advantage in the NIL space, particularly through local business partnerships and "true NIL" opportunities beyond revenue sharing.

“It’s a differentiator for us,” Rhule said. “It’ll help us in the portal. But make no mistake — having money does not mean you’re going to have a good team. But if you don’t have money, it’s pretty hard to have a good team.”

The head coach finished his comments bluntly, without offering an excuse. “There is no in between,” Rhule added. “Either we do this to be successful, or we don’t, and we become a Group of Four team.”

New Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade (left) and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich (right). | Georgia Tech Athletics & San Diego State Athletics

The other aspect of having a competitive team is having competent coaches on the staff. Following changes made after the regular season, Rhule described the transition as an opportunity for fresh evaluation across his roster.

“They’re getting a fresh look at these guys,” Rhule said, plainly. After additions were made, the head coach made it known how big an opportunity securing a sixth win in 2025 gave the Huskers to further assess needs moving forward.

With the dismissal of former defensive line coach Terry Bradden, Rhule himself has taken over defensive line duties, embracing a hands-on role during bowl prep. Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel was also rewarded with a Blackshirt ahead of the matchup with Utah after playing in every contest this season and earning two starts.

Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel earned a single-digit jersey ahead of 2025. And now stands as the most recent addition to the Blackshirts. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule praised new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich for his ability to lead and develop players. He even suggested the new leader of the defense has taught him some new tricks.

“It doesn’t matter the scheme,” Rhule said. “It matters that your players know the scheme and can adapt.” With recent comments from interim defensive coordinator Phil Snow suggesting the Huskers struggled knowing responsibilities in 2025, Rhule's comments offered confidence that under Aurich, that won't be the case.

On new offensive line coach Geep Wade, Rhule emphasized physicality and confidence as key traits he wants to see moving forward. Something the Huskers' head coach saw from Wade's former units on tape.

“I want them playing with a level of violence and physicality that only comes from confidence,” Rhule said. With just two of Nebraska's starting offensive linemen set to return, Wade will have the ability, either by financially obtaining the players needed or by developing them, to kickstart the mindset change.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson takes off on a 70-yard run against Iowa. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Quick Hits

On Nebraska continuing to work on its current roster ahead of the January transfer portal window, Rhule said the focus right now is on retention. “At this time right now, we’re doing a lot of work with our current roster in terms of re-signing guys to contracts and signing guys up for next year.”

On young running backs Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee potentially stepping into larger roles, Rhule said the belief inside the program is already there. “If you asked every guy on our team what they think about Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee, I think they’d say it’s kind of like a ticking time bomb. They’ve been waiting for their opportunity to explode.”

On what makes new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich a good man for the job at Nebraska, Rhule said, he's got characteristics similar to Tony White. “Because he’s had two huge defensive turnarounds as a first-year coordinator. That to me is the ultimate- It’s what Tony White did when he got here.”

On what being more competitive financially will do for his program, Rhule said they will not be handicapped. “We spent two and a half years trying to reestablish the foundation of the program. Make no mistake, it was rocky. And I can turn my attention now more to football.”

