Gut Reaction: Nebraska Rolls Over Northern Iowa and is 3-0
Adam Carriker sees a lot to like but points out areas that need improvement as the Huskers head into Big Ten play.
In this story:
Adam Carriker is impressed by how Nebraska's offense starts games and how well the Blackshirts have limited opposing teams from scoring. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has exceeded his expectations so far and the Huskers look like a real threat. That being said, there are things Adam wants to address that need to continue to improve for Nebraska, on offense as well as defense. Husker Nation is pumped about this year's Huskers and there's good reason for it.
