How to Watch Nebraska Football at Penn State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
For as much worry as there was after the season-ending injury of Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, none of that sentiment could compare to the rallying cry around backup TJ Lateef, who sparked an offensive breakout in his first career start against UCLA, taking down the Bruins 28-21 in a prolific performance.
The California native was electric in a game plan that saw offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen not ask too much from the true freshman, but enough to see why this staff highly covets the dual-threat signal caller. Lateef finished 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while also helping ignite the Heisman campaign for running back Emmett Johnson, who totaled three touchdowns of his own with 232 all-purpose yards (129 rushing, 103 receiving).
With good-feel vibes once again circling the program after a devastating fourth quarter against No. 23 USC, the Huskers come off a bye week with a bigger challenge as they hit the road to face a high-talented, yet inconsistent Penn State team that comes off its first win under its interim coach. It should also mark an emotional, but honorable return to his alma mater for head coach Matt Rhule, who took his name out of the Penn State coaching search by signing a two-year extension with NU just a few weeks ago.
Here's all you need to know as the Huskers visit State College as a big underdog at Beaver Stadium.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-3, 4-3 B1G) at Penn State (4-6, 1-6 B1G)
- When: Saturday, November 22
- Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: NBC
- Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), & Kathryn Tappen (Sideline)
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Penn State Scout
Interim Head Coach
Penn State head coach James Franklin was fired on October 12, 2025.
Terry M. Smith | 12th season at Penn State; 1st as HC | 1-3 (.250) at PSU & HC Career Record | Elevated from Associate HC, Cornersback Coach & Defensive Recruiting Coordinator | 1x B1G Title (2016) | Previous assistant at Temple, Gateway HS, Duquesne & Hempfield HS.
2024 Finish
L, 24-27 vs. #7 Notre Dame in CFP Semifinal & Orange Bowl.
2024 Record & Awards
13-3 (8-1 B1G, 2nd) | 2x All-Americans | B1G Defensive Player, Defensive Lineman & Tight End OTY | All-B1G: 2x First Team, 3x Second Team, 2x Third Team, 14x Honorable Mention.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 10-8 (Nov. 14, 2020, last matchup, 30-23 NU)
Key Returners
- Drew Allar | QB | Sr. | School record holder in numerous categories, but broke his leg in a loss to Northwestern, which was also the last game coached by James Franklin.
- Kaytron Allen | RB | Sr. | The leader of PSU's two-man punch at running back with 917 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, which are both third in the conference.
- Nicholas Singleton | RB | Sr. | Joins Allen to create the Nittany Lions' dynamic duo, but has fallen behind his teammate with not even half of his yards (419), but has nine scores.
- Luke Reynolds | TE | Soph. | Former top recruit that took over for the departed Warren; has collected 22 matches for 218 yards in his first season as a starter.
- Zakee Wheatley | S | R-Sr. | Returning All-Big Ten honorable mention safety who's second on the team with 64 tackles with an interception.
- Dani Dennis-Sutton | DE | Sr. | The next in line in a great run of PSU defensive ends, the Delaware native leads Penn State with 8.5 TFLs and five sacks to go with eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
- Zane Durant | DT | Sr. | Another returning All-Big Ten honorable mention, the senior is second on the team with three sacks and will join Dennis-Sutton as an NFL draft pick from PSU's defensive line in April.
- Dominic DeLuca | LB | R-Sr. | Climbed the depth chart from a part-time starter in 2024 and ranks third with 47 tackles and TFLs with five.
- A.J. Harris | DB | Jr. | Former top recruit and transfer from Georgia that's found his footing in Happy Valley and is in his second year as a starter after being voted to the All-Big Ten Third Team last season.
- Drew Shelton | OT | Sr. | Returning left tackle who was voted an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season and has made 26 consecutive starts.
- Olaivavega Ioane | OG | R-Jr. | Another key returning starter that may elect to come back for his senior season after getting some big NFL draft hype entering 2025.
- Nick Dawkins | C | R-Sr. | Returning starter at center that's made 26 career starts in his 52 appearances at PSU.
- Anthony Donkoh | OL | R-Soph. | Voted All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year as a redshirt-freshman, but has gone in-and-out as a starter in the last five games.
- Nolan Rucci | OL | R-Sr. | Former Wisconsin transfer that's started in 16 of his 26 career games at Penn State.
Key Departures
- Abdul Carter | DE | NFL Draft | 2024 All-American who finished sixth all-time in Penn State history with 23.0 sacks before being selected by the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall pick.
- Tyler Warren | TE | NFL Draft | Do-it-all tight end that was named an All-American after leading the Penn State offense and has shined in her rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.
- Kevin Winston Jr. | S | NFL Draft | Taken in the third round after leading the Penn State defense with 60 tackles as a junior.
- Jaylen Reed | S | NFL Draft | The second of two safeties taken in the draft from the Nittany Lions, as the Michigan native was an All-Big Ten honorable mention to finish out his college career.
- Kobe King | LB | NFL Draft | Sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings after four seasons with PSU, where he racked up 200 career tackles, 18.5 TFL,s and 4.5 sacks.
- Harrison Wallace III | WR | Transfer | PSU's leading receiver in 2024 (720 yards), but left for Ole Miss as the Nittany Lions overhauled their pass catcher group.
- Omari Evans | WR | Transfer | Now at Washington after ranking second on PSU with five touchdowns and third with 415 receiving yards.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Trebor Peña | WR | R-Sr. | Coveted transfer from Syracuse that was the jewel of PSU's new look receiver room, but has only recorded 369 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.
- Devonte Ross | WR | Sr. | 2024 First-Team All-Sun Belt receiver at Troy who leads the Nittany Lions with five touchdowns — three more than anyone else.
- Kyron Hudson | WR | R-Sr. | Transfer from USC that's made two touchdown grabs and posted 245 yards in his lone season at Penn State.
- Amare Campbell | LB | Jr. | Came over from North Carolina and leads the PSU defense with 76 tackles while adding eight TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
Three Key Storylines
How does the Nebraska interior hold up against Penn State's rushing attack?
Entering 2025, this Penn State team was propped up by its big class of talented returners with proven production, and while quarterback Drew Allar drew a lot of praise, it was the tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton that brought in the best numbers. While this year has spiraled for PSU, that hasn't stopped the duo from continuing to produce at all-Big Ten numbers.
Allen has taken control of the backfield this season, leading the Nittany Lions with 917 yards and 12 touchdowns, which are both third in the Big Ten and rival the numbers of NU starter Johnson. He's recorded three performances of 100 yards or more in 2025, including Saturday's season-best outing with 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-10 win over Michigan State. Ranking 14th in the conference in rushing yards allowed, Nebraska will need Keona Davis and company to limit Allen and Singleton. Otherwise, as we saw against UCLA, you risk giving up long, sustained drives or explosive, Michigan-style run plays.
How does Nebraska mitigate the impact of Penn State's defensive line?
This long stretch of stellar play from Penn State's defensive line has continued into 2025, with star players Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant continuing the legacy that Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter helped build during their years in College Station. While the numbers don't scream off the stat sheet like previous years, both Dennis-Sutton and Durant lead a scary defensive front of the Nittany Lions, who can take over a game in an instant, especially against a leaky offensive line like Nebraska.
That's why Holgorsen's game plan for Lateef will be instrumental in the type of game that NU will try to dictate. With PSU playing a backup quarterback, expect a slow and methodical Nittany Lion offense that will lean on its rushing attack to break the Huskers. As a result, the Huskers will need to sustain drives, and that means productive first-down plays and consistent third-down conversions. Keeping Lateef on the move and testing PSU laterally seems like a smart game plan since relying on Nebraska's front to control the game appears to be a risky bet.
An emotional return with stakes on the line.
Head coach Matt Rhule squashed any story lines of drama with Nebraska going to Penn State after signing his two-year extension with the program a few weeks ago, taking himself out of the running to take over his alma mater. Returning to State College for the first team since coaching Temple nearly 10 years ago, Rhule will enter Saturday with his program in better shape, a narrative that seemed preposterous entering the 2025 season.
It will be interesting to see how Nebraska responds to that sentiment, especially given that the last time outside noise surrounded its head coach, the Huskers suffered a 24–6 blowout loss to Minnesota. A night game in an intimidating Beaver Stadium won't help matters, let alone a motivated Penn State team that comes off its first win under interim head coach Terry Smith while battling to secure a spot in a bowl game.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.