How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 21 Michigan: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
The big one is finally here for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Following a win over Cincinnati in the season opener, the Huskers cruised through Akron and Houston Christian to finish their non-conference schedule unblemished at 3-0. Progress has been evident under the third year of head coach Matt Rhule despite the first full year of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and defensive coordinator John Butler, but that will be tested Saturday afternoon.
In what has been built up as one of the most important Husker home games in years, Nebraska takes on No. 21 Michigan to open up Big Ten play, marking the first of only a few toss-up games in a very subdued 2025 schedule. With Saturday’s game getting the big-time CBS treatment, it provides NU with a stage to show tangible progress under Rhule and ignite a team that some had projected as a dark-horse playoff contender entering the season.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts No. 21 Michigan for a massive conference opener in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 21 Michigan (2-1, 0-0 B1G)
- Line: Michigan (-2.5), 45.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT
- TV: CBS & Paramount+
- Broadcast Crew: Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Analyst) & Jenny Dell (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Michigan Scout
Head Coach
*Biff Poggi Steps in for Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore, who’s currently serving a three-game suspension for NCAA violations, including the first game of 2026.
Interim Head Coach Biff Poggi | 3rd college season acting as Head Coach | 1-0 (1.000) at Michigan; 7-16 (.304) Record as College HC | Previous HC at Charlotte | Previous assistant at Michigan, Brown, Temple, and The Citadel.
2024 Finish
- W, 19-13 over No. 11 Alabama at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
2024 Record & Awards
8-5 (5-4 B1G, T-6th) | 5x All-Americans (1 Unanimous) | Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year | All-Big Ten: 3x First Team, 4x Second Team, 2x Third Team, 7x Honorable Mention.
All-Time Series
- Michigan leads 8-4-1 (Sept. 30, 2023 last matchup; 45-7 Michigan).
Returning Production
- Passing: 71%
- Rushing: 7%
- Receiving: 41%
- Tackles: 58%
- TFLs: 58%
- Sacks: 56%
- Turnovers: 47%
- Punts: 12%
- Field Goals: 100%
- Punt/Kick Returns: 60%
Key Departures
- Kalel Mullings | RB | Graduated | Michigan’s leading rusher last season with 948 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Donovan Edwards | RB | Graduated | Took a secondary role behind Mullings, totaling 589 yards and four scores as the second running back.
- Colston Loveland | TE | Drafted | Taken 10th overall by the Chicago Bears after 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns as part of a lackluster Michigan offense in 2024.
- Kenneth Grant | DT | Drafted | Selected by the Miami Dolphins as the No. 13 overall pick after an All-American and All-Big Ten season in 2024.
- Will Johnson | CB | Drafted | Two-time All-American corner that was limited to only six games in 2024; plays for the Arizona Cardinals after getting drafted in the second round.
- Josaiah Stewart | DE | Drafted | Transfer from Coastal Carolina, who earned back-to-back All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2024.
- Myles Hinton | OL | Graduated | 2024 all-conference tackle that was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Josh Priebe | OL | Graduated | Third Team All-Big Ten in 2024 after starting all 13 games at left guard.
- Zae Smith | DL | Transfer (Cal) | Team-leading 5.0 sacks and second on Houston Christian with 7.5 TFLs.
- Khary Crump | CB | Graduated | Recorded three interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a senior last season.
Top Returners
- Ernest Hausmann | LB | Sr. | Transferred from Nebraska after this freshman season and has grown to become the Wolverines’ defensive leader; leads Michigan with 20 tackles so far in 2025.
- Brandyn Hillman | S | Jr. | The starting safety has one of the five team interceptions alongside 13 tackles.
- Cole Sullivan | LB | Soph. | Has collected two TFLs, two sacks, an interception, and one forced fumble through the first three games of 2025.
- Trey Pierce | DL | Jr. | Starting nose tackle that will try to create chaos in the middle against the Huskers.
- RayShaun Benny | DT | Gr. | Experienced defensive tackle who produced 29 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries in 2024.
- Derrick Moore | DE | Sr. | Two-time All-Big Ten selection off the edge for the Wolverines.
- Jyaire Hill | DB | Jr. | Started nine of the 12 games in 2024 as a true sophomore and returns as an experienced junior in 2025.
- Greg Crippen | C | Gr. | Michigan’s starting center since the middle of last season.
- Andrew Sprague | OT | Soph. | Former top 120 prospect taking the reins at right tackle.
- Evan Link | OT | Jr. | Started 11 of 13 games in 2024 and returns as the starter at left tackle in 2025.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Donaven McCulley | WR | Gr. | 6-foot-5 wideout that transferred from Indiana, where he recorded 834 yards across 34 games.
- Justice Haynes | RB | Jr. | Racked up 616 yards and nine touchdowns in two years at Alabama; Breakout star for Wolverines so far in 2025 with 388 yards and five touchdowns in only three games.
- Bryce Underwood | QB | Fr. | A multi-millionaire true freshman who was ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit out of Belleville High School just outside Detroit.
Key Storylines
What does Michigan look like without Sherrone Moore?
The Wolverines' head coach will finish out the first of his two-game suspension for 2025 against Nebraska after sitting out last week versus Central Michigan. Remember, this suspension was self-imposed, and the dates were strategically picked by Michigan before the NCAA came down with further punishments as part of Moore’s involvement with the Connor Stallions scandal. Also, keep in mind that this is different from the suspension that Jim Harbaugh served a couple of years ago. Harbaugh could be around his team in the week buildup to games, but he couldn’t be around on gameday. Moore is on a full two-week hiatus, restricting him from interacting with his team at all.
Truth be told, UM didn’t need him for Central Michigan, but Nebraska provides a different challenge. In what will be built up as one of the most important games at Memorial Stadium in years, Saturday’s atmosphere will be intimidating for any team without its head coach.
Is this where Nebraska turns the corner?
Saturday’s showdown feels monumental for Nebraska in a variety of ways. For one, it’s the first of a few toss-up games on a very manageable 2025 schedule for the Huskers. For head coach Matt Rhule specifically, it’s an opportunity to stamp his year three narrative and help NU snap a brutal 27-game losing streak to ranked opponents. If Nebraska wins on Saturday, it will provide Rhule, the players, and Husker Nation with tangible proof of positive progress in what many see as a pivotal turning point for the program in 2025.
Can the Blackshirts slow down Bryce Underwood on the ground?
Coming out of high school, Underwood’s dynamic running game was part of the reason why he was ranked as the No. 1 player in the country. Moore and the Michigan offense avoided that aspect through the first few weeks of the season, but they let the young horse run all over Central Michigan last week with 114 yards on only nine carries with two touchdowns – opening up an offense that looked pretty stagnant against nationally ranked Oklahoma.
Dual-threat quarterbacks have always tended to burn the Huskers, and that reared its head against Cincinnati in the season opener when Brendan Sorsby recorded 96 yards and touchdowns on the ground compared to his 69 yards through the air. This game will likely come down to the ground game and who controls the line of scrimmage. If NU can stop the run, it will force the Wolverines to rely on the decision-making of Underwood, which is always volatile with a true freshman.
