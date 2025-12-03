Breaking Down Nebraska Football's 2026 Signing Class

Nebraska officially announced its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, wrapping up what Matt Rhule and his staff designed to be one of their smallest high-school classes to date. With roster space intentionally saved for transfer-portal additions to be announced in January, the Huskers focused on targeted long-term pieces rather than volume, prioritizing development while keeping flexibility for immediate needs at key positions.

The final group includes 10 signees, highlighted by a mix of offensive skill talent, instant-impact defensive prospects, developmental linemen, and another Australian specialist. While the class doesn’t rank highly by raw numbers, the staff has reiterated that its structure reflects roster strategy rather than evaluation concerns.

Within the Big Ten, Nebraska’s class finished second-to-last in total size, but more competitive, at sixth, in average player rating according to 247Sports. Most conference programs signed between 20 and 28 players, inflating overall points in composite rankings. Nebraska’s approach positioned the class as more of a “foundation layer,” with the transfer portal expected to deliver the bulk of immediate contributors.

With the class now finalized, here’s a breakdown of every Nebraska signee and what each brings to the program moving forward.

1. 5-Star CB Danny Odem

Headlining Nebraska’s 2026 class is newly minted five-star cornerback Danny Odem, one of the most coveted defensive backs in the country. Odem becomes Nebraska’s highest-rated defensive back signee since Lamar Jackson in 2016, a comparison that carries weight given Jackson’s All–Big Ten career and six seasons in the NFL.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Odem brings the prototype frame and athletic profile that modern secondaries are built around. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins labeled him “everything you want in a modern cornerback: long, fast, quick, and reactive,” and Odem’s senior film backs that up with fluid coverage ability and high-end recovery speed.

With the departures of Ceyair Wright, Marques Buford Jr., and DeShon Singleton, Odem steps into a room with an immediate opportunity. He’ll compete with Malcolm Hartzog Jr., Andrew Marshall, Rex Guthrie, Donovan Jones, and Caleb Benning for early snaps, and his blend of polish and upside positions him as one of the class’s most likely instant contributors.

"We felt like he was a no-brainer guy that we went all in on. Love his competitive nature, love, really, everything about him", Rhule said on Odem.

2. 4-Star OT Claude Mpouma

Ranked just outside the national top 150, offensive tackle Claude Mpouma arrives in Lincoln as one of the class’s biggest long-term upside players. After committing to Nebraska in late June, the Mount Carmel standout surged nearly 120 spots in the rankings thanks to a dominant senior season and rapidly improving technique.

At 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds, the Cameroon native immediately becomes one of the longest, most physically imposing bodies on the roster. Though still relatively new to the sport, Mpouma has drawn praise as a developmental lineman with a “monster ceiling,” showcasing rare length, natural strength, and surprisingly smooth movement skills for his size.

Mpouma projects as a multi-year build for Dana Holgorsen’s group, but his raw tools give Nebraska a high-upside tackle prospect who could develop into the same foundational piece the Huskers will look to add in the portal this winter, down the road.

"Claude's a phenomenal athlete. He's one of the premier left tackles out there," said Rhule of the Chicago native.

3. 3-Star TE Luke Sorensen

Nebraska adds another intriguing piece to its tight end room with the signing of Luke Sorensen, a physically advanced prospect whose 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame already mirrors Big Ten standards. With Heinrich Haarberg departing, Sorensen enters a depth chart with a real opportunity to carve out early snaps in 2026.

A former offensive tackle, Sorensen brings proven blocking chops to the position. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called him “on a short list when talking about the best in-line blocking tight ends in the country,” and his senior film backs that evaluation with consistent physicality and leverage in the run game.

But Sorensen is far from a one-dimensional piece. His background in basketball and water polo shows up in his ability to high-point the football, win contested catches, and maintain the endurance needed to function as an every-down tight end. He profiles as a versatile, rugged addition who can contribute early while developing into a complete weapon in Nebraska’s offense.

"I think [Marcus] Satterfield did an absolute great job on [Sorensen]. He's a guy that can play Y and flex out. It's hard to find guys who can do both", Rhule said on Sorensen.

4. 3-Star OT Rex Waterman

Nebraska’s first offensive line commitment in the 2026 cycle, Rex Waterman officially joins Donovan Raiola’s group after a steady rise throughout his senior year. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman is projected to begin his career at tackle, though his experience across multiple spots gives the staff valuable versatility up front.

Waterman has earned praise for his competitiveness and edge, with 247Sports’ Greg Biggins noting that he “shows the toughness you have to have to excel in the trenches.” That physical temperament, paired with a sturdy frame and strong developmental trajectory, positions him as a long-term piece who can grow into a reliable contributor as he continues to refine his technique and strength.

5. 3-Star WR Nalin Scott

Wide receiver Nalin Scott became the first of Nebraska’s two pass-catching additions, and he arrives with a physical profile fit for the Big Ten. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Scott mirrors the build of current senior wideout Dane Key and brings the kind of frame that can translate quickly to the college level. If receivers coach Dakiel Shorts can instill the same no-block, no-rock ethos that has defined his room this year, Scott’s impact could extend well beyond his own touches.

Scott also brings notable top-end speed. He posted a 23.76 in the 200 meters as a freshman, and that athleticism shows up consistently on film, where he proves difficult to stay in phase with in man coverage. With his blend of size, burst, and competitiveness, Scott enters the program as a candidate to push for early snaps while developing into a multi-dimensional weapon in the years ahead.

"At the wide receiver position, we wanted a big, outside guy. And we believe we got that with Nalin," said Rhule regarding Scott.

6. 3-Star WR Larry Miles

Joining Scott in the receiver haul is Larry Miles, a dynamic playmaker from Jones High School who projects naturally to the slot. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Miles brings a different body type than Scott, but one that perfectly suits the modern game’s emphasis on space creation and quick-hitting versatility.

Despite his smaller frame, Miles has never played small. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins described him as a “savvy route runner” who “finds a way to get large at the catch point,” and his film backs that up with advanced separation skills and competitive toughness.

The Orlando native consistently turns short throws into chunk plays, drawing natural comparisons to Jacory Barney Jr. Like Barney, he’s also a proven weapon in the return game. Across his junior and senior seasons, Miles housed six punt returns, showcasing the vision and acceleration that make him an immediate contender for special-teams snaps next fall.

Miles joins the class as a true space-creator, and someone capable of flipping field position and adding a different flavor to Nebraska’s receiving corps.

"We Wanted someone with the versatility of Larry, who can play inside and out", Rhule said of Miles.

7. 3-Star IOL Hayden Ainsworth

Rounding out Nebraska’s offensive line class is guard prospect Hayden Ainsworth, one of the more quietly impressive recruiting wins of the cycle. Ainsworth, a three-star by ranking but not by offer sheet, drew attention from Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, and others before committing to the Huskers in mid-June.

At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, the Mississippi native arrives with a Big Ten–ready frame and the physical temperament to match. His decision to reclassify from the 2027 class to 2026 signals that he’s still early in his physical development, making a redshirt year next fall the most likely path. For an interior lineman, especially in this league, that’s far from unusual.

Ainsworth’s tape shows a player who plays through contact, finishes blocks, and embraces the physicality required at the point of attack. With a year in the weight room and Nebraska’s developmental structure, he projects as a high-upside interior piece with the tools to grow into a multi-year contributor down the road.

8. 3-Star LB Jase Reynolds

The lone in-state signee in Nebraska’s 2026 class, Jase Reynolds also holds the distinction of being the Huskers’ longest-active commit in the cycle.

Reynolds’ film shows a defender who fully leverages his length and speed. He’s proven to be an effective edge blitzer, closing quickly and disrupting plays with his acceleration. In coverage, he’s equally comfortable, displaying a knack for diagnosing routes early and positioning himself to make plays on the ball. His lateral movement pops on tape, as does his ability to flip his hips fluidly when redirecting toward passes or tracking down ball carriers in space.

Given his current frame, Reynolds likely projects as a redshirt candidate while he adds weight and continues developing physically. But don’t mistake that for a lack of upside; his athletic tools, instincts, and versatility give him a clear path to contributing in 2027 and beyond.

"Jase was a guy who came to camp, and we offered him on the spot. His traits are through the roof. He can play inside or outside," said Rhule of the in-state prospect.

9. 3-Star RB Jamal Rule

North Carolina native Jamal Rule is the lone running back in Nebraska’s 2026 class, and at 6-foot and 205 pounds, he brings a sturdy, contact-friendly frame built for Big Ten football. Rule isn’t a pure home-run hitter, but he thrives in the areas that win drives and games, absorbing contact, churning out tough yards, and finishing runs with force. He’s also shown dependable hands out of the backfield and flashes a quick first step that helps him slip through tight spaces.

Rule’s vision stands out on film, consistently finding daylight and staying balanced through traffic. With Emmett Johnson’s future in Lincoln still to be determined, Rule is the type of back who could benefit immensely from a developmental year behind an All–Big Ten-caliber runner before stepping into a larger role.

His recruitment underscores his potential. Rule drew offers from programs like Miami, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, all schools with long histories of producing quality backs, making his commitment to Nebraska a notable win for the staff. His impact may be limited in 2026, but beginning in 2027, he’ll have as strong an opportunity as anyone in this class to earn meaningful snaps and carve out a role in the Huskers’ backfield.

"We want to run the football. I think we proved this year that a back can be featured here. Jamal was a premier guy on our board", Rhule said regarding the running back.

10. International Kicker Michael Sarikizis

Nebraska’s newest addition, and the lone specialist in the 2026 class, comes from halfway across the world. Australia native Michael Sarikizis, a product of the renowned Prokick Australia program, becomes the latest international specialist to join the Huskers. Prokick, which produced Nebraska’s 2025 signee Archie Wilson and has sent more than 40 players to the NFL, has long been considered the gold standard in specialist development, making Sarikizis’ arrival a promising sign for Mike Ekeler’s special teams unit.

On film, Sarikizis showcases an explosive leg capable of adding points from deep or eliminating kickoff return opportunities outright. If his accuracy develops to match his raw power, Nebraska could be looking at one of its most valuable scoring weapons as early as 2026.

He enters a room with two returning underclassmen, but given his background and Ekeler’s track record of rapid development, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him push for early playing time. If Ekeler’s evaluation proves as strong as his coaching, Sarikizis has the potential to become a long-term fan favorite in Lincoln.

"This is a windy place. This is a difficult place. So, [Michael] is someone that we thought could contribute", Rhule said of his newest specialist.

