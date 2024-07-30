Husker Dan Answers His Email Bag
Husker Dan:
Now that for the time being, the $450 million renovation of South Stadium has been shelved, do you think that's a good idea? And do you think that's the reason Trev Alberts left Nebraska?
Barron Mynde
Portland, OR
Barron: You've asked two very good questions. The reno of the South Stadium and Memorial Stadium would have been a logistics nightmare. The project would have meant taking a large chunk of Husker fans (and revenue) out of about 14 Husker home games over a span of two years. The optics of the Huskers playing in a stadium that would be under construction for that length of time would not have been good.
If the purpose of the reno was to enhance fans' game day experience, I would offer a much better and less expensive solution: Create a Husker football program that wins a lot more games than it loses. That's what Husker fans need more than anything.
As far as your second question goes, I believe the problem Alberts had with the renovation project wasjust one of the reasons he left.
Husker Dan:
I enjoyed your two columns about Matt Rhule when he was at Temple and then at Baylor. One thing that stands out to me. After he got those two teams turned around, he left for greener pastures. Do you think that if he gets the Huskers back to winning a lot of games, that he'll do the same and leave Nebraska?
Hugh Essay
Ft. Collins, CO
Hugh: Great question! I've wondered that myself. It's true, after four years at Temple that included back-to-back 10 win seasons his last two years, he resigned from there and took the Baylor challenge. His first year at Baylor, the Bears went 1-11. The next two years the Bears went 7-6 and 11-2. Rhule then left for the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers.
Yes, there might be a pattern in his coaching histeory, each move was a step up the football rung. Maybe I'm naive, but I think Matt Rhule is looking to make roots in Nebraska. So much that he moved his parents to the state. If he weren't planning to stay long at Nebraska, I doubt if his parents would have made the move.
But first things first: Rhule has to turn around the Husker football program. Let's hope that begins this fall.
Husker Dan:
What are your thoughts on the new NCAA ruling that caps the number of football players on a D-1 football team at 105? Isn't this going to end the famous Husker walk-on program?
Barb Dwyer
Pottsville, PA
Barb: The ruling isn't final yet, but it looks as though it's sadly soon going to be the law of the land.
The questions I have are: Why is the NCAA pressing for this limit? What is the NCAA trying to accomplish? Who does the ruling benefit?
Certainly not programs like Nebraska's. Not for the kids who walk on at Nebraska hoping to fulfill their life-long dreams of one day being able to play for the Big Red.
Taking away someone's dream is cruel. So who stands to benefit from the 105 player cap? Off the top of my head, FCS football programs. There will be fewer FBS schools for walk-ons to play for. FCS schools are going to have a bigger player pool to chose from in their recruiting endeavors. Nebraska is going to have to send 30 or more walk-ons packing. And with them, go their dreams of being a Husker.
The only benefit I can think of is that teams will be able to provide scholarships for 105 kids instead of the current limit of 85.
Husker Dan:
I just learned that the statue of Tom Osborne and the late Brook Berringer has been moved from just outside North Stadium to the front of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Legacy Complex. I'm not sure I like that. What say you?
Maurene Korr
Reno, Nevada
Maurene: The iconic statue was moved, but not too far away. If Brook were asked what he thought of the move, I think he'd be happy with its new home.
How Bout Them Huskers
This week's podcast episode, Will and I talk about last week's B1G Media Days. We'll take a look at the recruiting effort Dylan Raiola and a bunch of Husker fans did for 5-Star offensive lineman David Sanders last week in Lincoln. We also give our thoughts about the NCAA ruling that will limit D-1 football programs to a maximum of 105 players.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.