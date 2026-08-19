Husker Dan Answers Questions From Readers

From time to time, I respond to some of the email letters I’ve received from readers.

Cheap Talk

Husker Dan: Why is it that each preseason all you so-called sports writers pick the Huskers to have breakout years? You need to stop drinking the Kool-



Aid. Do you really think the Huskers are going to win eight games this fall??? Have you not seen NU’s schedule? The Huskers will be lucky



to win six games. Get real, dude.



Wayne Dwopps



North Platte, NE

Wayne: Yes, I have seen Nebraska’s Murder’s Row schedule that includes road games at Oregon and Iowa and home games with Indiana and Ohio State. I don’t believe any of those will be Husker wins. But I do believe all the other games are winnable for Nebraska.

Why? Nebraska has better talent, more depth and better coaching this year.

Yes, talk is cheap in August. My eight win prediction comes with full knowledge of Matt Rhule’s record at Nebraska (19-19), his career record for wins over ranked teams (2-25) and how many wins he’s had against top ten teams (0).

Not too good.

So It’s easy to see why Husker fans are skeptical about the 2026 schedule. Nebraska could fall anywhere between 6 and 8 wins, so going with eight wins might be the optimist in me rearing its head, Had I predicted a ten win season or better, I could expect some blow back. But eight regular season wins is only one more than last year’s 7-5 record. Is this the season Nebraska shows it can be competitive with the upper level of the Big Ten? If NU does lose to those four teams but is competitive, NU will have still made measurable improvement.

Thanks for writing.



Five For Five

Husker Dan: What effect to you think the Five for Five ruling will have on Nebraska’s athletic teams-especially Husker volleyball? Will Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Harper Murray (all seniors) come back for a fifth year at Nebraska?



Rachel Justice



Ft. Collins, CO

Rachel: Great question. My guess is that if Nebraska wins a volleyball national title this year, the odds of all three coming back for ‘27 would be slim to none. The 5 for 5 ruling is more apt to benefit players who need more time to develop their potential, The three volleyball players are at the top of their game.



An example of someone leaving Nebraska early was last year’s Big Ten running back of the year Emmett Johnson. He didn’t even use his fourth year of eligibility at NU. Johnson ended up being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.



I see a bright future for Jackson, Reilly and Murray in the pro volleyball leagues. I hope that answers your question.

Broken Record?

Husker Dan: I’ve heard rumors that Nebraska is having a tough time selling tickets to Husker football home games this fall. Will the consecutive home game



sellout record (410) come to an end? Say it ain’t so!



Mark Dupp



Pine Bluffs, WY



Mark: The rumors appear to be real. At least for now. If the problem were just with the non-conference games, that might be understandable. But even home games with Indiana and Ohio State are about 8,000 to 10,000 tickets short of being sellouts. I never thought I’d see that.



Reasons? While NU has had back-to-back winning seasons the past two years, the Huskers ended 2025 with three blowout losses.



Ouch!



Of course the best remedy for Nebraska is to start beating some of the Big Ten’s elite teams. Until that happens look for the sellout streak to come to an end.



You may contact the writer at: huskerdan@cox.net

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