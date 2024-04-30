Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Dials Up a Grade-A Spring Game
Husker head football coach Matt Rhule got what he wanted Saturday in Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game. True to his word, he sat many of his frontline players and gave the less experienced players a chance to show what they could do under game-like conditions.
The only problem was, not many fans knew who was in the game at any time. Compounding the problem was player names weren't displayed on the back of their jerseys. Fans needed a program to know who was who.
There were quite a few regulars who didn't see action. Nash "Polar Bear" Hutmacher and Ty Robinson are well established defensive linemen and didn't play.
On offense, Malachi Coleman, Isaiah Garcia-Casteneda, Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson also were held out for various reasons.
Newer O-line players like Micah Mazzccua, Justin Evans, Sam Sledge and Henry Lutovsky saw action. We also saw some familiar names in the receiving corps such as tight ends Thomas Fidone II, Nate Boerkircher and AJ Rollins. Wideouts like Jaylen Lloyd, Alex Bullock played and even former FB Janiran Bonner caught scoring passes. Newbie receivers Jacory Barney, Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah Neyor also saw action.
On defense, DBs such as D'Andrea Barnes, Dwight Bootle and Omaha Burke High School grad Mason Jones played. (Jones got an INT.) Linebackers also seeing action included Grant Buda and Gage Stenger. Grant Buda is the grandson of Joe Buda, who played center for Bob Devaney back in the ’60s.
Of course, Husker fans were also treated to a heavy dose of the main attraction: true freshman QBs Dylan Raiola and Danny Kaelin. Fans also enjoyed seeing how much the play of last year's starting QB Heinriich Haarberg had improved.
Surprises
Unlike last year, Saturday's game didn't have a single punt return. But this year, kickoffs were allowed.
Game Highlights
- Offense: QB Dylan Raiola’s first-quarter touch pass that was caught by Janiran Bonner was a thing of beauty. Raiola’s second-quarter 64-yard TD strike to Jaylen Lloyd was thrown absolutely perfectly.
- Defense: There weren’t a lot of outstanding defensive plays (it was a scrimmage), but the D did manage to get two INTs — one by Mason Jones and the other by Ethan Nation.
- Special Teams: Not much good to report on special teams. But Husker placekicker Tristan Alvano may have made the ST play of the game when he tackled an unsuspecting Jacory Barney on a kickoff return that was destined to be a TD for the White squad. Alvano was wearing a gray jersey, and Barney mistook him for one of his own teammates. It might have been the funniest Spring Game play in the history of Husker football.
Game Grade
Most of what fans saw Saturday was exciting football. The players were having fun. Struggles on special teams and injuries to Blye Hill and Demitrius Bell dampened an otherwise entertaining football game. The 11 a.m. kickoff was also a pain. For what it's worth, I would give the game an A-.
Attendance
I undersetand why the Spring Game had the early kickoff. NU was looking to maximize its exposure for its other athletic programs. Moving the kickoff to 11 allowed BTN to also televise Nebraska's home baseball game with Iowa right after the football game ended.
Was the decision a good one? I don't know what the attendance was for the baseball game that afternoon, but it didn't seem to translate into a packed house for Will Bolt's Huskers.
Last year under dark skies and cold north winds, 66,045 fans attended the game. And Saturday, the number dropped to 60,452 — a loss of almost 5,600 fans,
Saturday's game temps were in the 70s under sunny skies. It was a near perfect day for college football. So why the drop in interest?
It may have been because of the vicious tornadoes that raced through parts of Lincoln, Waverly, Elkhorn and Omaha the day before.
Maybe, but I would encourage those in charge of scheduling future Husker spring games to set the kickoff times to at least one o'clock. Give Husker fans a chance to tailgate and don’t force out-of-town fans to not attend.
How ’Bout Them Huskers
Grandson Will and I devote our entire podcast to the Husker Spring Game. We also share a tornado story both of us experienced Friday afternoon in Omaha. Listen here.