Husker Doc Talk: A Dive Into Nebraska's Defense

We are less than two weeks away from the kickoff of the 2026 Nebraska football season, and the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, is coming with some fresh analysis.



Travis Justice and former Husker All-American Dr. Rob Zatechka dive deep into the defensive side of the ball.



Dr. Rob believes that if the Huskers are going to move beyond six or seven wins in 2026, they'll need to improve significantly on defense. Especially upfront on the defensive line and in their ability to stop the run against Big Ten opponents.

Dr. Rob believes that with a new defensive coordinator, new defensive position coaches, and a good mix of returning players and transfers, the pieces are in place. But he’s been burned before, and that’s why he’s taking a wait-and-see approach before he comes to any conclusion on how talented the defense really is.



One of the last remaining records for Husker Football going back to the “Glory Days” is the sellout streak. It currently is at 410 consecutive games, dating back to 1962. The streak is in serious jeopardy, and the athletic department is selling attractive ticket packages to try to keep it going. Is now the time to let it stop? Sure, the sellout streak is a source of pride, but it has also become something of an eye-roll in the college football world, as TV often shows a stadium far from full when the Huskers are on TV. Holding on to the sellout streak can, and in many ways does, look like desperation when you are giving away tickets or buying them up just to keep it alive.



Ultimately, the best way to sell out the stadium is to put a good product on the field that fans can be proud of. If we are being honest, Nebraska hasn’t done that in over a decade.

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