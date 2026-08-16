Husker Doc Talk: Dana Holgorsen and the Running Backs

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule told the Big Ten Network last week that the 2026 Huskers are his best team, by far! If that’s the case, the offense is going to have to make some major improvements if that statement reflects in the win column.

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka dive deep into Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen and specifically the running back room.

Holgorsen is in the last year of his two-year contract with Nebraska. In his first full season as the Big Red’s play caller, the Huskers' offense made significant improvement in every offensive statistic with the exception of passing yards per game, where they actually went backward.

We aren’t saying Holgorsen is on the hot seat, but if this is the best team by far since Rhule arrived in Lincoln, the offense will be expected to make another big jump.

A lot is still unknown about whether that will happen. An offensive line that has not played together. A new quarterback who last took a snap against a Big TeTen team in 2023 when he was at Virginia. And the Huskers must replace All-America running back Emmett Johnson, who accounted for 40.7% of Nebraska’s offensive yards last season. The running back room has virtually no starting experience to speak of as the season starts.

No, Nebraska does not have a Johnson-like back on the roster; expect a more committee-based running back attack.

Mekhi Nelson (Sophomore)

Isaiah Mozee (Sophomore)

Kwinten Ives (Junior)

Jamal Rule (True Freshman

Others could work into the mix, like Conor Booth and Tikey Hayes. However, based on the Huskers' schedule, the offense and the running game will be huge factors in whether Nebraska can reach eight, or even nine, wins.

Here are Nebraska’s offensive statistics and rankings from last season.

Category 2025 '25

rank '24

rank Scoring Offense 28.7 58 103 Total Offense 370.5 80 94 Passing Offense 224.6 66 65 Rushing Offense 145.9 80 96 Yards per Play 5.8 68 106 3rd Down % 45.7% 27 48

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