Husker Doc Talk Breaks Down Nebraska’s Bowl-Clinching Win Against Northwestern
Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21. The Huskers are now bowl eligible for the second year in a row and improve to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Travis Justice and former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss the win in the latest edition of Husker Doc Talk Podcast.
Nebraska scored 14 of its 28 points Saturday off Northwestern turnovers. The Huskers also got a 95-yard kickoff return by Kenneth Williams for a touchdown.
Even though the Huskers rushed for 155 yards, including 124 from junior running back Emmett Johnson, Dr. Rob still sees some problems with coach Donovan Raiola's offensive line.
Speaking of Johnson, Dr. Rob and Travis think he is the best running back in the Big Ten Conference. His numbers back up the opinion, but it also shows just how much Nebraska needs him if the Huskers want to keep winning into November.
Additionally, Northwestern rushed for 172 yards, indicating some holes and deficiencies in the Nebraska interior front.
Up next for the Huskers is Southern California. The Trojans did not play this past weekend after losing by 10 points at Notre Dame on Oct. 18. According to ESPN's game predictor, USC has a 72% chance of winning. The Trojans are 5-2 and ranked 23rd in the nation in the latest Associated Press college football poll.
Hit one of the play buttons below for all that and more in the latest episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast.
