Vegas Releases Nebraska Football’s 2026 Projected Win Total

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas released their early projection for the 2026 season this week, and the number might surprise some Nebraska fans.

Heading into the fourth season with Matt Rhule at the helm, many expected a steeper climb to take place. Instead, the progress has been a slow burn. But rather than attacking the offseason the same old way, NU has taken a different, quieter approach. Regardless, FanDuel Sportsbook still views the Big Red as a team fit for struggles this fall.

Here's how Vegas views the Huskers 2026 campaign unfolding, and my thoughts on Nebraska's opponent win totals as well.

🚨PATE STATE ALERT🚨



Big Ten win totals released by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/bmbl7xjkSd — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) March 13, 2026

Per FanDuel, NU's season-long over/under win total is set at 5.5 wins.

For context, that is the lowest of the Rhule era. While the goal of many programs heading into their fourth season under any head coach is to be viewed as better than before, sadly, the Huskers are finally being viewed as worse.

With the country sitting in a wait-and-see mode on Nebraska's team, here's how the oddsmakers view the Huskers conference opponents win totals this upcoming season, in order of where they appear on the schedule this fall.

Michigan State

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win total: 3.5

Over: -158

Under: +128

Thoughts: Nebraska starts conference play off with arguably the most favorable game they could've drawn, given the opponents they'll have to travel to in 2026. After a 4-8 season in which the Huskers handled the Spartans last fall, Michigan State is set to welcome in former long-time Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to lead its team.

Sparty saw its former starting QB transfer out, along with its top wide receiver and most productive running back. Obviously, there were many more additions and subtractions that the new staff oversaw, but for Nebraska to do what they need to do this fall, there's no time to feel sorry for a program in need.

Instead, winning this game not only sets the tone for the season but also quickly proves that Rhule is not at the bottom of the barrel within the Big Ten. In year four under the current staff, losing to a first-year head coach is inexcusable. If there's any game NU will be expected to win in conference, it is almost certainly this one, even if it is on the road.

Maryland

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington scrambles during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Win total: 4.5

Over: -124

Under: +102

Thoughts: After a Herculean effort from Emmett Johnson in 2025, the Huskers walked out of College Park, MD, with a 34-31 come-from-behind win. Now, in 2026, they'll have the opportunity to host the Terrapins for the first time since 2023. And though it doesn't have any correlation to this year's teams, Maryland walked out of Memorial Stadium with a win following a last-second field goal to put them ahead 13-10.

The Terps finished last fall going 4-8, with a promising set of young players added to their ranks. Now, those same players are a year older and more experienced, likely allowing Maryland to give teams a bigger scare than ever before. Back at home, the Huskers will likely be favored to win, but I don't see this as a game that either team will run away with, knowing how the most recent history has shaken out.

If the Big Red is to get to a bowl game in 2026, they'll almost certainly need to win this game. And while Nebraska fans don't want to hear it, the Huskers will need to start consistently beating teams within the conference, among the likes of Maryland, before they can consistently beat the likes of Michigan and Penn State. This game is highly important for more reasons than one; expect when Oct. 3 rolls around that Nebraska will need to have their you know what together to pull out a win against a seasoned head coach.

Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles as he is interviewed on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win total:10.5

Over: -132

Under: +108

Thoughts: Indiana is coming off a National Championship that no one in their right mind imagined they'd even find themselves playing in before the start of 2025. Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti redefined expectations for every head coach moving forward in the transfer portal era by doing what he did, and a large part of the tense feeling in Lincoln right now is because of the success that he has found, arguably without as many resources.

Regardless, Indiana is tied with Oregon for the conference high in projected wins at 10.5, and the odds are actually in their favor to go over that total this upcoming fall. For Nebraska, avoiding a remake of what happened in 2024 will be paramount to keeping the respect of the national and local fan base. In Bloomington, the Hoosiers beat down the Huskers 56-7 in a game that was over by the end of the first quarter.

Avoiding that will be top of mind, and if NU can make it a competitive game, that will likely be a bigger win than the spread would suggest on game day. Regardless, you simply can't get blown out at home in year four. Making sure that does not happen is the most important thing for Rhule heading into that week.

Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win total: 10.5

Over: +112

Under: -138

Thoughts: Oct. 17 will mark the first time Nebraska will take on Oregon since the Ducks joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2025 season. Coming off a year in which Oregon went 13-2, including advancing to the Semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, the Ducks are arguably as scary as they've ever been.

A big storyline in this game will be soon-to-be junior quarterback Dylan Raiola's first encounter with his former team. Though Oregon managed to convince rising senior signal-caller Dante Moore to return for one more season, the Husker legacy could see the field in some form during that game.

Regardless, this will be Nebraska's second consecutive game against a College Football Playoff team from the season before. Nothing about it, including being on the road, will be easy, but don't be surprised if the Huskers have plenty of energy in this matchup. A chance to prove to Raiola they're doing just fine is on the line, potentially, if that storyline even exists. Either way, I expect this to be a contest in which NU does not struggle bringing the juice.

Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is forced out of bounds by a Boise State Broncos defender. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Win total: 7.5

Over: -138

Under: +112

Thoughts: A Halloween matchup with Washington at home could be a perfect spot for the Huskers to bring back the "Blackout", if they so choose. Regardless, the Big Red will have its hands full against a more than formidable head coach and a returning, rising star at QB.

In 2025, the Huskies did a great job at doing exactly what Nebraska has struggled to do since joining the Big Ten: beating the teams they are supposed to beat. Washington took advantage of a relatively easy schedule last fall and will be looking to try to do the same in 2026.

Either way, they're viewed as a team, in both roster and head coach capability, near the top of the conference. For the Huskers, managing to win a game against an arguably better head coach and better athletes will not be easy. This is a matchup that projected starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea will have to earn his keep for NU to emerge victorious. It will also be a great measuring stick for Nebraska to see where they stand amongst the upper-middle of the conference.

Illinois

Luke Altmyer of Illinois waits for a rep during American Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Win total: 7.5

Over: +132

Under: -162

Thoughts: As Bret Bielema heads into his sixth season at Illinois, the Fighting Illini will have a ton of new faces within the mix. After the departure of starting quarterback Luke Altmeyer to the NFL, Illinois will also be welcoming in several new members at the skill positions and defense.

Overall, this roster is seeing a ton of change, yet they still have their head coach in place, who by now has proven he's more than capable of winning games in the Big Ten. For Nebraska, the Fighting Illini are actually favored to go under the 7.5-win total projection this fall, which means the Huskers, who are ever so slightly favored to go over 5.5 wins, will likely find themselves in a more than obtainable game.

Likewise with Washington, Nebraska has the opportunity against Illinois to prove that it will no longer be a punching bag for borderline top 25 teams. I'm definitely not insinuating that they will go undefeated in that stretch, but splitting games between the Huskies and Fighting Illini would be necessary to over-achieve their 5.5-win projection, at the very least.

Rutgers

Kj Duff reacts after a touchdown reception during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Win total: 4.5

Over: NA

Under: NA

Thoughts: Once again, Nebraska will find itself in a game against a team it simply must win, even if it is on the road. The Scarlet Knights, coming off a 5-7 season in 2025, will be projected to win between four and five games this fall.

For the Huskers, who have a better roster, more resources, and (hopefully, because they're paying him for it) better coaching, this should be a game they breeze through without much of a struggle. Still, because it's Nebraska, they genuinely just need to get the win. Much like NU's trip to Maryland last fall, no one cares how close the game was at the end of the season; all they likely remember is how the win made them feel, which was happy.

Now, they'll actually be in a great spot to secure a win in the month of November as well. That has seemed to escape the Huskers, for the most part, since Rhule took over in 2023. With that being said, it's a wonderful opportunity to gain some confidence heading into the final two games of the year.

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win total: 9.5

Over: -138

Under: +112

Thoughts: If Nebraska is tired of being tired of losing to Ohio State, a home game inside of Memorial Stadium the week before the Buckeyes get set to play rival Michigan could be a great spot to catch them snoozing in 2026. Despite that, nothing about this game screams NU emerging victorious.

The last time these two teams met was in 2024. Arguably, the Huskers had that game won in Columbus before finding a way to become Nebraska again. Still, Rhule has proved at one point in his Husker tenure that he was capable of competing with an eventual National Championship team. Ohio State doesn't appear as if they won't compete for one once again in 2026, so here's to hoping the Big Red don't regress to the days of getting beat 62-3, as they did in 2016.

With seemingly nothing to lose against the Buckeyes, it would be great for Nebraska to find a way to win one of its three upcoming games against teams that made the 2025 College Football Playoff in 2026. It still won't be likely, but boy, is it fun to talk about that hypothetical occurring.

Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Win total: 7.5

Over: -148

Under: +120

Thoughts: Revenge. Nebraska simply needs to find a way to enact revenge. After a 40-16 loss against the Hawkeyes on Black Friday of last year, the Huskers absolutely must figure out a way to win a game against their rival this fall. If not, Rhule moves to 0-4 against Iowa during his time in Lincoln, and that is unacceptable considering how much he's getting paid.

Regardless, the Hawkeyes fall exactly where seemingly everyone would've imagined prior to the win projections coming out. Every season, Kirk Ferentz and staff are good for at least 7 wins, and lately have been getting a sure-fire victory at the end of the regular season to ensure that they do. That needs to change. At least from it happening in 2026.

Even if the Huskers finish the season with a worse regular season record than 2024 and 2025, beating Iowa would arguably sell more progress to the fans than eight wins and yet another rivalry loss, even if it is on the road. Nebraska needs to earn some respect back from Hawkeye fans. What better way is there to earn that than going into Kinnick Stadium and leaving with a win?

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