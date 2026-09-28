Husker Doc Talk: Diving into the Road Ahead After Nebraska Football's Win in East Lansing



Nebraska still has a lot of the season left, but 2026 is already starting to look very different for the Huskers.



For the first time since 2016, Nebraska went unbeaten in September. The Huskers improved to 4-0 Saturday with a 31-13 win at Michigan State. It's also the first time since 2019 that Nebraska won its Big Ten Conference opener. It might not seem like much, but for a fan base looking for a return to relevance, it's a big deal.

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice dive into the win over the Spartans and look ahead to what is possible for Nebraska as the season moves along. Does this team have a ceiling?

The Huskers forced three turnovers against Michigan State. Those takeaways were a big reason the scoreboard made the game look like a blowout. But it also sparked a deep conversation on turnovers. Dr. Rob breaks down the difference between a takeaway and a giveaway. Most fans, even media members, see turnovers as just that: turnovers. But Dr. Rob, being the philosophical man that he is, says there is a huge difference.

In addition to forcing three turnovers, the Nebraska defense recorded six sacks against the Spartans for minus-50 yards. Michigan State was held to a net 39 yards rushing.

Both Dr. Rob and Travis expect the Huskers to improve to 5-0 on Saturday when they play Maryland at home. Maryland got beat at home last week, 54-3 by UCLA. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions. Their head coach, Michael Locksley, is on the hot seat. Locksley is 39-51 as Maryland's head coach, including a 17-49 Big Ten record. One reason he hasn't been fired yet is that he still has $20 million remaining on his contract, which runs through 2028, but he'd be owed only $9.2 million if they fire him before Dec. 31, according to USA Today.

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