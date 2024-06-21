Husker Doc Talk: Steve Warren
Our guest on episode 14 is Steve Warren. The Springfield, Missouri native had several colleges to choose from when he was getting recruited. He picked Nebraska for one reason: winning!
After a short NFL career, Warren returned to Nebraska to finish his degree. After that, he stayed here and started the Dream Foundation, coached high school football, and eventually started the Warren Academy.
Steve and his team train the best high school football players in Nebraska and Western Iowa. The goal is to get them to the next level. One of his prize pupils is his son, Braylen. The Omaha Westside quarterback will be a sophomore and already has a scholarship offer from Iowa State. More will follow.
Many topics are discussed in this episode, and you can hear Steve's passion for making a difference, not just with kids on the football field but in life.
This podcast would not be possible without our sponsors! Please give them business.
G-defy Shoes!
Take care of your feet! There's no better shoe on the market to relieve ankle, knee, and back pain than Gravity Defyer's VersoShock Technology. Get revolutionary comfort in a wide variety of styles. And just for Doc Talk Podcast listeners, use the promo code: DOCTALK20 at checkout to get a $20 discount on orders of $100 or more before taxes and shipping. Use the promo code DOCTALK30 to get a $30 discount on orders of $150 or more before taxes and shipping.
Husker Hounds
Two locations in the Omaha area! They have everything you want for the summer, and you can start planning for the fall football season! If you aren't close to Omaha, order online at Husker Hounds.
The Orr Law Group
The Orr Law Group can handle all your litigation needs. Connor Orr is also our NIL expert and resident sports agent. Contact Connor at 402-408-6488 or email him connor@orrlawgrp.com or go online to orrlawgrp.com.
Centris Federal Credit Union
Centris is celebrating its 90th year! And they will be with us for another season of the Doc's Diagnosis. HUGE Announcement from Centris. Mark Saturday, July 27th, on your calendar for the Centris MusicFest at Stinson Park in Omaha. 2:00 until 10:00. Food Trucks, Fireworks, and music! Owen Justice is on Stage at 6:30!
HUSKER MAX
A big thank you to HuskerMax.com for distributing the Doc Talk Podcast. Lots of voices at Husker Max, and that's why it's the go-to source for Husker News. Visit them often at HuskerMax.com!