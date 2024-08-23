Nebraska Football’s Matt Rhule Sees On-Field Role for Heinrich Haarberg
Heinrich Haarberg did not win Nebraska football's starting quarterback job, but don't expect him to be relegated to holding a clipboard on the sidelines this fall.
Speaking after Friday morning's practice, head coach Matt Rhule said the junior's talents and versatility are too valuable to allow to go to waste.
“He can go out and do anything. ... Heinrich to me could be a great safety, probably he’d be a great tailback, wideout, tight end, and so we have the opportunity to use him when needed. At the same time, I don’t want to lose my number two quarterback, so there’s a fine line there. ... But we made a decision that we are going to attack, that we’re going to go all in on this team and attack with everything we have and Heinrich is a part of that, so we’re going to use him.”
Exactly how Haarberg will be used is something Rhule declined to say. “I probably don’t want to give too much out there to everybody,” he said.
On Saturday, the Huskers will be exactly one week away from the season's opening kickoff against UTEP. Rhule said Saturday's practice will be a “mock game.”
