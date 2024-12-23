Husker Football: Finally, It's Bowl Season!
This Saturday, Nebraska will be meeting Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. Question: When was the last time NU won a bowl game and who was the Husker coach and opponent?
I'll give you a couple of minutes. Husker fans can usually remember when NU last played in a bowl game. It was in 2016 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Huskers lost to Tennessee 38-24.
The answer to the question is: The Foster Farms Bowl in 2015. NU beat UCLA 37-29. Despite a 5-7 regular season record, Nebraska was invited to play in the game largely because of NU's academic record.
Mike Riley was the Husker head coach.
As to when was the last time NU won a bowl game with a winning record, you have to go back to 2013 when Bo Pelini was the head coach. NU beat Georgia in the Gator Bowl, 24-19. Nebraska ended that season at 9-4. BTW, in Pelini's seven year stint at Nebraska, his teams never won less than nine games a season. My, how times have changed!
Merry Christmas To All
I want to say thanks to all of you who have taken time to read my columns this past year. Husker fans are the best!
I hope all of you have a blessed Cheristmas-one you can share with those you love. To me, that's the essence of Christmas.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Grandson Will and I congratulate the Husker volleyball's incredible performance this season. The ladies gave it their all every set. NU ended the season at 33-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of eventual national champion Penn State. Love those Husker ladies! We also preview this week's bowl game vs Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
If you'd like to give me a piece of your mind, you may email me at: HuskerDan@cox.net.