Husker Football Holds First Extended Scrimmage of Preseason Camp
Nebraska football had a 128-play scrimmage behind closed doors Saturday morning, and head coach Matt Rhule delivered a mostly positive review afterward.
There was "physical work back and forth," and it was "a lot cleaner" than what he was seeing a year ago.
The negatives: Personal fouls on the offense and a couple of turnovers by the quarterbacks “in areas I would not like to see them. Other than that, the ball was moved, the passes were thrown and caught. I was happy with it. It’s not the level it’s gonna be.”
“The biggest thing I’m looking for from the quarterbacks is what things look like when things are going wrong. If you’re a true freshman quarterback, if you’re Danny (Kaelin) or Dylan (Raiola), you haven’t had a lot of things go wrong yet. Trying to expose them to strenuous situations to see how they respond, and they’re doing a good job at responding to it, but it’s going to be a fire out there when you’re the quarterback. Heinrich (Haarberg) is used to the fire. Can you handle the fire? That’s the whole key to young people becoming men.”
Regarding injuries, Rhule said kicker Tristan Alvano and cornerback Blye Hill are now on the 120-man fall camp roster. Offensive lineman Jake Peters (meniscus) and defensive back Brice Turner (hand) will be out for extended periods.
Scroll past the video for much more from Rhule's press conference.
