Husker Hypothetical: Door No. 1 or Door No. 2?
Josh Peterson of 1620's "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" asked a tremendous hypothetical "Let's Make a Deal" style question on Twitter today:
In door #1: Nebraska starts the 2025 season 11-0, loses to Iowa, plays Iowa in Indianapolis in a rematch, loses again, then hosts a playoff game vs. Texas, and loses again. They start 11-0 and finish 11-3.
In door #2: You take your chances and everything is on the table.
I am positively, firmly, irrevocably taking Door #1.
It is 11 wins.
Eleven! Nebraska has won 11 games once this season (in 2001). Heck, the Huskers do not have double digit wins since 2012. Nebraska had 10 wins - COMBINED - in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons.
I'm not sure why we even need to continue.
It would mean a playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Think about the biggest game you've attended at Memorial Stadium. Now multiply it by Nebraska - likely a Top 10 team - hosting Texas in a playoff game. Since this is a made-up scenario, let's pretend it is a December snow game.
Yes, Nebraska would lose this game. But the environment would be incredible.
Dylan Heisman?
Finishing the regular season 11-1 (with a loss to an Iowa team that is good enough to make the Big Ten Championship game) would all but guarantee that Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola would be - at least - a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as a true sophomore.
You're going to turn down watching a Heisman-caliber season for the chance - not the guarantee, the chance - of beating Iowa?
C'mon.
Door #2 offers zero guarantees
For the sake of argument, let's say you take your chances with Door #2. Do you really, truly believe the 2025 Huskers - with a Vegas win total of 7 1/2 - would match or surpass an 11-1 regular season and beat Iowa?
With Door #2, there are no assurances that Nebraska defeats Iowa or Texas - or that they even make a bowl game. Sure, 16-0 is on the table with Door #2, but so it 0-12, 3-9, or 6-7 with a loss to UCF in the Rate Bowl.
Husker fans are unfortunately used to painful losses to Iowa and Texas.
"But Dave," you say, "I really, really do not want to lose to Iowa."
Trust me, I get that.
But with zero guarantees, that possibility is very much on the table with Door #2. Nebraska has already suffered heartbreaking losses to Texas with teams that finished 7-7 and 5-7.
Without infringing on the territory of the Groin Kick Chronicles, the Huskers have losses to Iowa in seasons they finished 6-7, 4-8, 4-8, 5-7, 3-5, 3-9, 4-8, 5-7, and 7-6.
With no guarantee of success, why not take the 11 wins?
I've been through Door #1 before - and it was a blast.
If you were around for the 2001 season, you know that Door #1 isn't so bad.
The 2001 Huskers - led by Heisman winner Eric Crouch - started out 11-0. They had wins over TCU and No. 17 Notre Dame. In winning the Big 12 North, the Huskers dominated the field. Their closest win was 10 points over No. 2 Oklahoma in one of the greatest games in Memorial Stadium's history.
That was the good. Door #1 does come with some bad, which can't possibly be worse than 2001:
A 62-36 Black Friday blowout at rival Colorado.
A 37-14 beating in the BCS Championship game played at the Rose Bowl that was not as close as the final score suggests.
But here's the thing - I attended 62-36 and the Rose Bowl. Yeah, the games themselves really sucked. However, the lead up to both of those games - tailgating in Boulder and partying in Pasadena - remain some of my fondest memories as a Husker fan.
I would love to relive those days.
But mostly, I want to win more than 8 games for the first time since Mike Riley was the coach.
Take the deal!
If you were to go with Door #2.
Rolling the dice – and hopefully not losing to a rival.
Admittedly, I am entering into this exercise strongly convinced that Door #1 is the correct choice.
But, as I type, the responses to the poll are nearly 50/50, with over 700 people (emphatically!) picking Door #2.
I once had a professor who said "you cannot truly know a position unless you can argue the other side."
So, with that in mind, I want to talk myself into picking Door #2.
It's a loss… to Iowa.
If you were holding on to any doubts that Iowa has firmly established themselves as Nebraska's primary rival, simply look at the responses to Josh's tweet.
The biggest argument for taking Door #2 seems to be that everybody - including me - hates losing to Iowa. I can't speak for you, but I absolutely despise it.
The Huskers currently have one win in their last 10 games against Iowa. If you know any Iowa fans - or have encountered any online - they do not let you forget it.
I don't care about the stupid Heroes Trophy and its corporate sponsor. I DO care about losing to a bitter border rival and having to hear about it for the next 365 days.
And then… it's Iowa again!
Consider that first loss to Iowa. At home. Senior Day. Likely as the No. 1 team in the country. Destroying Nebraska's chance at their first perfect regular season since 1997…
(Let's pause while I delete the string of obscenities that horror show scenario inspired me type)
Good news: Nebraska has a chance to win their first conference championship since 1999.
Bad news: You already know that Iowa will win.
Worse news: You're familiar with how Nebraska has lost to Iowa in the last decade.
Husker - Hawkeye games in the last 10 years have gone one of two ways:
1. Nebraska gets absolutely steamroll embarrassed. Mike Riley's final two losses to Iowa (40-10 in 2016 and 56-14 in 2017) were unbearable.
2. The Huskers lose in the most agonizingly painful way possible. I'm convinced that the only reason Josh Peterson's "Groin Kick Chronicles" is covering 70 games is because nobody could endure all of the Iowa losses in one sitting. Walk-off field goals by taunting kickers, special teams fiascos, turnovers and so much more misery.
And with Door #1, I'm intentionally sign up for a second round of it? Huh.
Followed by Texas?!?
Goodness gracious, the Door #1 scenario should come with parental warning - or a titanium plate to protect your sensitive regions.
Before the Hawkeyes assumed the role of Nebraska's biggest tormentor, the Longhorns held that role. They crushed Husker hopes and dreams both in the board room (how many 11-1 votes did the Horns engineer against Nebraska when the Big 12 was formed?) as well as on the field.
The Texas losses are so traumatic I can trigger your Husker PTSD with just a few words:
• Fourth-and-inches
• 47-game home winning streak
• Five fumbles
• Goal line interception
• Terrence Nunn
• One second
• Red Out Around the World
Not gonna lie - I need a stiff drink.
If taking our chances with Door #2 eliminates seeing Texas, maybe it is not so bad.
What if…
The beauty of "Let's Make A Deal" is the intrigue of the unknown. I can see this new washer and dryer set… but this gigantic box has question marks all over it!
Eleven wins? Admit it, that would be pretty sweet.
But… What if Nebraska could improve upon that?*
*Or, simply not lose to Iowa twice followed by "The Eyes of Texas" ringing throughout Memorial Stadium.
I understand! We have reached the point of the off-season where optimism is starting to soar. Every player sounds like a future first-round draft pick. All of last year's issues are fixed! The patented Matt Rhule Year Three Bump! And have you seen Nebraska's schedule? Never easier!
What if Door #2 gives you everything you've wanted as a Husker fan for the last 20+ years?
Hand me the mystery box, please!
***
Or not.
I get it - losing to your rivals sucks. Unfortunately, it has happened a lot since 2001 - along with a lot of other tough losses.
That's why I'm taking Door #1. Give me those 11 wins and the hope that the early successes help recruiting and the late failures inspire an "unfinished business" level of focus for 2026.
More From Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.