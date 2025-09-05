HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Akron
The Nebraska Cornhuskers started off their 2025 campaign in unusual style — taking down a Power Four opponent in a one-score game.
A matured sophomore, quarterback Dylan Raiola delivered a disciplined performance that saw him go 33-for-42 for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns that found the hands of shiny offseason acquisitions Dane Key (Kentucky) and Nyziah Hunter (Cal). Running back Emmett Johnson was bellcow in rushing for 108 yards on 25 carries.
John Butler's veteran secondary limited Brendan Sorsby to only 69 yards through the air, but struggled in stopping the run as the dual-threat quarterback ran for 96 yards, and the Bearcats averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
The positive news is that Nebraska gets to work out the kinks against Akron — a Zips squad that got shutout by Wyoming 10-0 in the season opener and has program-changing pressure to perform in 2025. Ahead of Saturday's home opener at Memorial Stadium, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their predictions.
The closest prediction last week was Bob Frady, who nearly matched the game's 20-17 Husker win with a 24-17 prediction.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 48-7
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 38-10
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 39-13
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 44-13
Spencer Schubert
Nebraska 49-3
ThotDoc
Nebraska 41-6
Mike Cavallo
Nebraska 45-10
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 38-10
Tanner Johnson
Nebraska 34-10
Eric Hess
Nebraska 41-3
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 42-14
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 56-7
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 35-7
Bob Frady*
Nebraska 38-0
David Max
Nebraska 35-6
Brandon Mesa
Nebraska 27-13
Chris Fort
The Why
Josh Peterson: The Cornhuskers have to settle for some field goals as the offense again looks a bit clunky. The defense gets some splash plays, but allows the Zips to break a big play or two. People leave more perplexed than angry.
Spencer Schubert: It will look like more of a blowout than it actually is. Nebraska’s offense might need a few drives to get going, which could lead to another uneasy first quarter as Akron tries to make it a time-of-possession game.
ThotDoc: Nebraska takes advantage of an easier opponent early and often as the offense stretches the field and goes vertical with at least three long touchdown plays. The reserves take the field in the 4th quarter and surrender a late score to the Zips.
Mike Cavallo: Quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 78.6% of his passes in Week 1 and spread the ball to nine different receivers. Expect Nebraska to open up the playbook and push tempo against Akron’s soft zone coverage.
Tad Stryker: Huskers must develop a backup to Emmett Johnson and get tight ends to block effectively.
Tanner Johnson: This is a great opportunity to work on the downfield passing game. While Raiola threw the ball a lot in the opener, it was mostly intermediate passes without a lot of air yards. Akron should provide an opportunity to air it out.
Eric Hess: Closer than experts predict as Nebraska experiments with some different looks that will help them win games later in the season.
Cole Stukenholtz: The offense opens up a bit, some backups get a chance to shine, and the Blackshirts narrowly miss out on a shutout.
Jan Mudder: Nebraska will look smoother, and defense will get some sacks. Fans will still be concerned about the D-line.
Jay Stockwell: Akron Zips get their zippers stuck and have a hard time managing their more athletic adversary in the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Holgerson opens up the playbook, and the defense locks down while getting lots of young players some experience as the youngest team in the Big Ten.
Bob Frady: I think this game is like a Jake Paul fight. Is Nebraska legit, or is Akron just another tomato can that has seen better days?
David Max: Cover the spread and break the shutout record.
Brandon Mesa: The Husker offense will look to dominate time of possession like they did against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, and John Butler’s defense will try to replicate their Week 1 performance and create turnovers while reinforcing their run defense.
Chris Fort: Akron's defense gives NU's offense more fits than fans would like but the Blackshirts keep the Zips out of the end zone until garbage time.
