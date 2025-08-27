HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Cincinnati
The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter the 2025 college football season with plenty of expectations with most fans and experts leaning on the third-year breakouts for the two previous college programs rebuilt by head coach Matt Rhule.
After taking lumps as a true freshman starter, quarterback Dylan Raiola is back for another season, and he's got plenty of new toys to play with in transfer portal receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter, plus the return of Jacory Barney Jr. and top recruit Carter Nelson. The offensive line should stabilize with a batch of veterans and the additions of guard Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and tackle Elijah Pritchett (Alabama).
The Blackshirts lost a ton of production from their front seven group, but Cameron Lenhardt, Riley Van Poppel, and Keona Davis are youngters that show promise. NU wasn't afraid to go through the portal for defensive reinforcements either, grabbing former five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Missouri, Jack Dasan McCullough from Oklahoma, and one of Georgia Southern's all-time tackle leaders in linebacker Marques Watson-Trent. Throw in the reconstructed special teams unit under new coach Mike Ekeler, and the recipe is there for the Huskers to compete for a College Football Playoff spot — if all goes right.
The first step in that journey begins Thursday night in Kansas City when Nebraska takes on Cincinnati in what is amounting to a make-or-break season for the Bearcats under head coach Scott Satterfield. Ahead of another pressure-packed season opener, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their predictions.
The average prediction is 31-22 Nebraska.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 41-24
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 38-24
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 38-21
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 34-24
Spencer Schubert
Nebraska 31-20
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 39-28
ThotDoc
Nebraska 28-21
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 27-20
Mike Cavallo
Nebraska 34-17
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 28-17
Tanner Johnson
Nebraska 31-21
Eric Hess
Nebraska 27-23
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 31-17
Austin Jacobsen
Nebraska 31-24
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 24-14
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 24-17
Bob Frady
Nebraska 31-17
David Max
The Why
Josh Peterson: A back and forth first half has the crowd sitting on their hands before Nebraska puts their foot down over the last half hour and pulls away. Dylan Raiola tosses a couple touchdowns and Emmett Johnson picks up two of his own on the ground. Archie Wilson punts with one foot only, leading to some disappointment from the fans.
Spencer Schubert: Nebraska will start fast and open up a pretty good lead in this one, but Cincinnati won’t let em run away with it. They’ll claw back and get back within a single score before the Huskers put it out of reach with a late field goal.
ThotDoc: A lot of points scored in this one as the offense is ahead of the defense. Expect 4 TD passes by Dylan Raiola and some stellar play by portal newcomers. Defense gets burned a couple times and struggle with Cincy QB scrambles.
Matt McMaster: I think the Huskers will show flashes of brilliance and room for growth in their 7 point win against the Bearcats.
Mike Cavallo: Nebraska’s offensive upgrades and clock-control style give them the edge, but Cincinnati’s defensive front and ball-control tactics could keep it close. Expect a physical, possession-driven game with a few explosive plays from Raiola tipping the balance toward the Cornhuskers.
Tad Stryker: The experience and depth in the NU offensive line should more than offset the Bearcats’ Dontay Corleone, who may be the best single lineman on the field Thursday night. This also will be an early indicator whether the Huskers’ retooled defensive front can stand up to a good running attack. If the Huskers can’t hold Cincy under 150 yards rushing, I it’s unlikely they can keep Michigan from controlling the game with power football on September 20.
Tanner Johnson: The offense will showcase what it has been working on in its first offseason with Dana Holgorsen running the show and Dylan Raiola will show off some of his new polished game. The defense will get important stops late to preserve a double digit season opening win.
Eric Hess: The game plays out similarly to the Big 12 matchup last year. The Huskers get a big lead early, but the 4th quarter makes the game closer.
Cole Stukenholtz: Nebraska is the more talented team, and you have to like the coordinator upgrades they made on offense and special teams. I expect NU to control much of the game. But it's still gonna be tight, and they'll have to prove they can execute late to put it away.
Austin Jacobsen: There will be growing pains and likely a “I thought they fixed this?” Moment (likely from special teams) in the game, but I don’t believe that the Bearcats have the same Jimmies and Joes to make plays that Nebraska can at Arrowhead.
Jan Mudder: Expect a close first half, but adjustments and depth will lead to a Nebraska victory. Cincinnati will have some success running the ball, which will make Nebraska's D-line the main talking point for the next few weeks.
Jay Stockwell: Cincinnati enters as a resilient mid‑tier Big 12 squad coming off a disappointing 5–7 season last year under coach Scott Satterfield. Bearcats are looking to surprise early but face an uphill battle against Nebraska’s balanced and improved roster. Husker faithful are drinking the Rhule-Aide. Improved coaching and talent in all three phases will send the Bearcats back to the drawing board.
Bob Frady: Two teams with giant questions take the field in Kansas City. Will Dylan Raiola lead the offense to new heights? How do we replace the D-Line losses? Whatever the details, we can't decide between a blowout and a close victory for the Big Red...so lets be cautious and go with the close-ish victory.
David Max: The defense will bend but not break. Offense will make big plays to take charge of the game.
Get more picks at the HuskerMax game page.
