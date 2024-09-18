All Huskers

Nebraska's Matt Rhule Reverses Field on Status of Right Guard Micah Mazzccua

The senior transfer from Florida will be available after all when the Huskers host Illinois on Friday night.

Joe Hudson

Micah Mazzccua during a 2024 Nebraska football spring practice.
Micah Mazzccua during a 2024 Nebraska football spring practice. / Nebraska Athletics via X
Nebraska right guard Micah Mazzccua will be available to play Friday against Illinois after all.

Reversing what he had said Monday, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule said after Wednesday's practice that the transfer from Florida "will be dressed and ready" but Henry Lutovsky will start.

Rhule did not specify what led to the status change from Monday, when he said Mazzccua "won't play this week" and "won't be available." Mazzccua was held out of last week's game against Northern Iowa in what was described as a "coach's decision."

Rhule was meeting the press for the final time before Friday night's game in Lincoln between No. 22 Nebraska and No. 24 Illinois. Scroll down for more of what he said, and refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. | HuskerMax discussion

