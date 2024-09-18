Nebraska's Matt Rhule Reverses Field on Status of Right Guard Micah Mazzccua
Nebraska right guard Micah Mazzccua will be available to play Friday against Illinois after all.
Reversing what he had said Monday, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule said after Wednesday's practice that the transfer from Florida "will be dressed and ready" but Henry Lutovsky will start.
Rhule did not specify what led to the status change from Monday, when he said Mazzccua "won't play this week" and "won't be available." Mazzccua was held out of last week's game against Northern Iowa in what was described as a "coach's decision."
Rhule was meeting the press for the final time before Friday night's game in Lincoln between No. 22 Nebraska and No. 24 Illinois.
