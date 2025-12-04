Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson Named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

Nebraska's junior running back Emmett Johnson was officially named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Thursday, solidifying his place as the league’s top performer at the position in 2025. The honor marks a historic moment for the program, as Johnson becomes the first Husker ever to win the conference’s running back of the year award.

Johnson’s numbers weren’t just impressive; they were dominant. He ended the regular season with 1,451 rushing yards, the most of any player in the Big Ten and nearly 150 yards clear of the next closest rusher. Add in his receiving contributions, and Johnson amassed 1,821 all-purpose yards, good for No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 nationally. He also scored 15 total touchdowns and averaged over 150 yards per game, leading the conference in both categories.

His standout season also earned him first-team All-Big Ten recognition from both the league’s coaches and media, making Johnson the first Nebraska offensive player to receive first-team honors since tight end Austin Allen in 2021. He’s also the first Husker running back to earn first-team status since Ameer Abdullah did so back in 2013.

While the award showcases Johnson’s rise to stardom, his long-term future remains one of Nebraska’s defining offseason storylines. Early evaluations project him as a Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, making a senior-year return not only semi-realistic but a clear priority for the Huskers’ staff.

Johnson will have no shortage of options, whether he chooses to return to college or test the NFL waters, but keeping him in Lincoln will be far from easy. While his current revenue-sharing earnings at Nebraska aren’t publicly known, Pro Football Network estimates that if he enters the draft, he’d be projected to make between $3.9–$4.2 million over four years, including a signing bonus ranging from $78,000 to $248,000 depending on where he would be selected.

If 2025 does mark his final season in Lincoln, Johnson made sure to go out with a bang. In what could be his final game, against Iowa, Johnson rushed for a career-high 217 yards and found the endzone on top of that.

His numbers weren't only impressive compared to other backs in the conference this fall, as the juniors' efforts produced the most all-purpose yards a non-quarterback had totaled in a single season since Ameer Abdullah's 1,880 yards in 2014. The former Husker is still currently featured on an NFL roster, playing for the Indianapolis Colts, as he looks to wrap up his 11th year in the league in the coming months.

What Johnson achieved is nothing short of incredible, as he finished the regular season having gone over the 100-yard rushing mark in eight of the team's 12 games. When counting all-purpose yards, he achieved the mark in 10 of those same contests.

Johnson wasn’t the only Husker to earn recognition this week. Also announced on Thursday, tight end Luke Lindenmeyer and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler earned honorable mention from the league's coaches and media.

On Wednesday, running back Kenneth Williams secured second-team honors from the media and third-team recognition from the coaches as a return specialist after totaling 395 yards on 12 returns, including a touchdown against Northwestern. Jacory Barney Jr. also landed on the conference list, earning third-team honors from the media for his work in the punt return game. His 270 yards, at an impressive 12.2 yards per return, surpassed Nebraska’s entire team punt return total from the previous four seasons combined.

On the defensive side, five Huskers were named honorable mentions: cornerbacks Ceyair Wright and Andrew Marshall, linebackers Dasan McCullough and Javin Wright, and safety DeShon Singleton.

In total, 10 Nebraska players earned postseason recognition for their performances this fall. While a 7–5 (4–5 Big Ten) finish may have limited the number of higher-tier selections, the volume and variety of honorees reflect meaningful individual progress across the roster.

More importantly, the recognition provides a tangible recruiting boost. Prospects now have clear evidence that Nebraska’s staff is developing high-level contributors on both sides of the ball. As the Huskers prepare to open bowl practices on Monday, the conference honors offer a welcome dose of positive momentum and a reminder that the program’s foundation continues to strengthen despite a frustrating close to the regular season.

