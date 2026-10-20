

A week ago, I dubbed Andrew Marshall a potential first-round NFL Draft pick. Now, the Nebraska defensive back has earned midseason All-America honors from multiple outlets.



The recognition comes as no surprise, given how effectively he's erased opposing wide receivers through the first half of 2026. Still, the honor carries significance beyond individual accolades alone.



Here are three key advantages Marshall's success gives the Huskers.

1. Marshall Can Take Away Half the Field

Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Since joining the Big Red, Marshall has started 20 games. On 70 targets, he's allowed just 27 receptions (a 38.6% catch rate) for 323 yards (4.6 yards per passing attempt) and two touchdowns. He's also broken up eight passes and secured two interceptions, meaning that 14.3% of the time he's targeted, it results in an impact play.

The senior defensive back currently leads the country in impact grade, according to Pro Football Network, and his ability to stick with receivers in coverage is a big reason why. Opposing quarterbacks often look elsewhere when throwing the ball because Marshall is seemingly always there to make a play.

Marshall allows Nebraska's defense to shut down entire halves of the field or, at the very least, nullify an opposing team's top wide receiver. Considering he's faced the likes of Indiana's Charlie Becker and USC's Ja'Kobi Lane, his statistical success becomes even more impressive.

2. Marshall Can Help Nebraska Attract Future NFL Talent

Danny Odem on his official visit to Nebraska during the summer of 2025. | @d8nnyblokk/Instagram

Marshall's success offers the Huskers' coaching staff tangible proof that players can develop and succeed in Lincoln. Stories like his haven't happened enough at Nebraska in recent years.

The former three-star prospect chose Idaho out of high school. After two solid seasons with the Vandals, he entered the transfer portal and continued his ascent. In 2025, Marshall earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in his first season with the Big Red. This fall, he's picked up right where he left off and is on pace to become a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

If that happens, he'll become Nebraska's first first-round selection since Prince Amukamara in 2011. Regardless of where Marshall lands next spring, his success is a shining example of player development taking place.

Players want to go where they know they can succeed. Defensive backs such as Marshall, Ceyair Wright, and DeShon Singleton reinforce the idea that they can do that under head coach Matt Rhule. Simply put, Marshall's success not only gives NU an advantage in 2026, but it's paying dividends in the future as well.

3. Marshall Is Helping Change Nebraska's Culture for the Better

Nebraska players run to the end zone to celebrate Andrew Marshall's interception against USC last year. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

What Nebraska ultimately needs to succeed is guys who bring a lunch pail mentality. Andrew Marshall is the epitome of that. He's not loud or flashy, nor does he seem to want the spotlight for himself. Instead, he puts his head down and goes to work. Through his 20 games at NU, he's been balling like the rent is due because, in his head, it truly is.

To take the next step as a program, the Huskers need more of that. Marshall didn't arrive in Lincoln as a five-star recruit. Instead, he put in the work to become the equivalent of one. Through seven games in 2026, no other cornerback in the country has matched his production. Marshall has earned that recognition through his own work.

Within the program, he's become one of the faces of the team, and few players are better suited for that role. While much of his impact happens behind the scenes, Marshall is helping shape Nebraska's culture every day. It's hard to imagine where the Huskers would be without him. Luckily, Rhule and company don't have to find out.

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